Shrenu Parikh And Akshay Mhatre’s Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki To Go Off-Air

Popular
TV
show
Ghar
Ek
Mandir-
Kripa
Agrasen
Maharaj
Ki
starring
Shrenu
Parikh
and
Akshay
Mhatre
in
the
lead
roles
is
going
off-air
soon.
Shrenu
confirmed
about
the
same
to
Times
of
India
by
saying,
"Yes,
the
show
will
be
ending.
The
last
episode
will
air
soon."
Well,
this
is
indeed
shocking
news
for
Shrenu
Parikh
fans
as
they
were
happy
with
her
performance.
Notably,
the
actress
has
not
yet
revealed
the
last
episode
date
of
Ghar
Ek
Mandir.
Talking
about
the
show,
Ghar
Ek
Mandir's
story
revolves
around
the
character
Genda,
who
is
a
big
follower
of
Maharaj
Agrasen.
She
is
shown
having
faith
in
Maharaj
Agrasen
and
believes
in
getting
help
from
him
while
facing
challenges
in
life.
Her
chemistry
with
Akshay
Mhatre
is
also
loved
by
all.
Talking
about
the
show,
Ghar
Ek
Mandir-
Kripa
Agrasen
Maharaj
Ki
also
stars
Sameer
Dharmadhikari,
Sai
Ballal,
Vishal
Nayak,
Kenisha
Bhardwaj,
Archana
Mittal,
Yamini
Singh,
Sagar
Saini,
Nitin
Bhasin,
Dharampreet
Gill
and
others
in
key
roles.
The
show
is
being
directed
by
Vikram
Labhe
and
produced
by
Agastya
Jain
under
Zee
Studios.