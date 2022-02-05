Shrenu Parikh And Akshay Mhatre’s Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki To Go Off-Air

Popular TV show Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre in the lead roles is going off-air soon. Shrenu confirmed about the same to Times of India by saying, "Yes, the show will be ending. The last episode will air soon."

Well, this is indeed shocking news for Shrenu Parikh fans as they were happy with her performance. Notably, the actress has not yet revealed the last episode date of Ghar Ek Mandir.

Talking about the show, Ghar Ek Mandir's story revolves around the character Genda, who is a big follower of Maharaj Agrasen. She is shown having faith in Maharaj Agrasen and believes in getting help from him while facing challenges in life. Her chemistry with Akshay Mhatre is also loved by all.

Talking about the show, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki also stars Sameer Dharmadhikari, Sai Ballal, Vishal Nayak, Kenisha Bhardwaj, Archana Mittal, Yamini Singh, Sagar Saini, Nitin Bhasin, Dharampreet Gill and others in key roles. The show is being directed by Vikram Labhe and produced by Agastya Jain under Zee Studios.