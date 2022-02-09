Simba Nagpal Reacts To Accusations Of Tejasswi Prakash Winning Bigg Boss Because Of Naagin 6, Calls It Unfair

Simba Nagpal, who won many hearts with his behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house, is all set to collaborate with his former co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Simba reacted to the claims of Tejasswi winning the reality show because of Naagin 6.

The actor said, “It is unfair, but actors are used to all of this. They are used to criticism and praise, but there will be one point where you will stop caring about all these comments. In the beginning yes it affects you. If I talk about my time in Splitsvilla, I used to get affected a lot,” reveals Simba.

Naagin 6 Star Simba Nagpal Says 'It Is Really Fun Working With Tejasswi Prakash

He went on to add, “But lately when I understood who I am, then I don’t care about anyone else’s opinion now. If you like me, you like me and if you hate me, you hate me, I don’t care. So if someone has won (a show), they have done that on their own merit, and if you feel it’s forced then be happy with that assumption. What should I say? Aap gharpe baith ke TV dekho, aur logon ko judge karo bas (You sit at home, watch TV and just judge people).”

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reveals She Was Upset With Producer Ekta Kapoor For THIS Reason

Simba further shared that he is looking forward to Naagin 6 and is very excited about it because he always wanted to play an army officer on the screen. He also expressed his happiness over getting a chance to do it with Balaji Telefilms whilst calling it a huge opportunity. The actor then revealed that he loved the script, storyline and how they are shooting it. He added that they are giving it their everything and know that it will do well.