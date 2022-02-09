Naagin 6 Star Simba Nagpal Says ‘It Is Really Fun Working With Tejasswi Prakash’

TV actor Simba Nagpal, who shot to fame with the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is all set to feature in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Naagin 6 as the male lead. Interestingly, Simba will be sharing screen space with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. For the unversed, the actor is playing an army officer in the show.

Recently, Simba Nagpal had a candid conversation with Times of India, in which he opened up about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash. He feels happy to be working with Tejaasswi. He said, "Teja and I are really good friends. I have always liked the kind of person she is. Even in the house, we had a good bond. The two of us met after a gap of two months because I got evicted earlier. But it is really fun working with her. I am glad that she is opposite me because we somehow have a good connection. On the other hand, it gets difficult to work with someone new."

Simba Nagpal feels like his dream came true after joining Naagin 6 cast. Talking about his career, Simba was studying architecture, but he developed an interest in acting. The actor struggled a lot to enter showbiz. "I don't come from a super-rich family, so I didn't have major financial support from my family. I knew that Mumbai life would be full of struggle for me. But one thing I had decided is was that even if I have to struggle for my entire life, I will do this," he said.

For the unversed, Simba Nagpal had first featured in Splitsvilla 11. He later acted in TV shows such as Bhayam and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He won many hearts with his behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house.