Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Has The Cutest Message For Her As She Enters Last Week
Bigg Boss 16 finale: Priyanka Choudhary's friend Rashmeet Kaur Sethi penned a sweet note for her as she entered the last week of the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Here's what the Udaariyaan actress said!
Bigg
Boss
16
finale:
Priyanka
Choudhary
fans
are
on
cloud
nine
as
she
has
entered
the
final
week
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
After
surviving
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
for
over
120
days,
the
Udaariyaan
managed
to
safeguard
herself
from
the
nominations.
She
joined
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
in
the
finale
week
of
Bigg
Boss
16
along
with
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
ENTERS
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
WEEK
As
her
team,
comprising
of
her,
Archana
and
Shalin,
won
the
nomination
task,
they
advanced
to
the
last
stage
of
the
game.
While
her
fans
are
beaming
with
joy
over
her
entry
in
the
finale
week,
her
close
friend
shared
the
cutest
message
for
her
on
social
media.
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi
posted
a
picture
and
note
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
to
cheer
for
her,
expressing
her
excitement
on
seeing
her
in
the
finale
week
of
BB
16.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi
Supports
Priyanka
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi
sent
her
warm
wishes
to
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
congratulating
her
for
reaching
the
finale
week.
She
expressed
her
desire
to
see
the
TV
diva
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
she
shared
a
post
for
her
on
Instagram
story.
"Congratulations
on
reaching
the
finale
week
my
love.
Can't
wait
for
you
to
lift
the
trophy
and
bring
it
home," Rashmeet
wrote.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Rashmeet
Kaur's
Tweet
Last
month,
Rashmeet
Kaur
slammed
Shiv
Thakare,
stating
that
the
housemates
never
pointed
out
his
mistakes
in
the
game.
She
claimed
that
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
attacked
her
friend
on
different
occasions
but
she
tried
to
resolve
their
differences.
"Shiv
is
actually
louder
than
Priyanka
but
no
one
points
that
out.
He's
attacked
Priyanka
on
multiple
occasions
for
no
reasons-
even
though
she's
tried
multiple
times
to
mend
things
between
them," Rashmeet
had
tweeted.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
saved
from
nominations
this
week
as
he
team
comprising
of
Shalin
and
Archana
won
the
task.
Interestingly,
three
members
of
the
Mandali-
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Shiv
Thakare
are
nominated
for
elimination.
The
three
celebs
are
in
the
danger
zone
and
one
of
them
will
bid
adieu
to
the
reality
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
WHAT
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
EARNED
IN
BIGG
BOSS
16?
In
addition
to
being
paid
a
whopping
amount
for
Bigg
Boss
16,
Priyanka
Choudhary
also
enjoyed
other
perks
in
the
show.
She
earned
Rs
25
lakh
after
winning
MyGlamm
Face
of
the
Season
contest.
She
defeated
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Soundarya
Sharma
to
emerge
as
the
winner.
She
has
also
received
an
opportunity
to
shoot
an
advertisement
with
Shraddha
Kapoor
for
the
brand.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
All
eyes
are
set
on
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
will
take
place
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
the
event
a
blockbuster
affair.
While
Karan
Johar
will
host
this
week's
episodes,
Salman
Khan
will
return
as
a
host
for
the
grand
finale.
He
took
a
break
after
the
extension
to
focus
on
other
work
commitments.
The
contestants,
who
got
eliminated
for
the
show
last
year,
will
make
an
appearance
on
the
grand
finale.
From
Tina
Datta
to
Ankit
Gupta,
several
stars
are
expected
to
grace
the
finale
event
in
Mumbai.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi's
message
for
Priyanka?
Drop
a
tweet
@Filmibeat
to
share
your
thoughts
with
us.