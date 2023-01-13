Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh's Husband Says He Suffered Rs 35k Loss Due To Archana Gautam: Maine 4-5 Baar...

Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
hold
on
to
your
seats
as
the
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
are
all
set
to
take
you
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
on
Friday
and
Saturday.
Guess
what?
Bharti
Singh
and
her
husband
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
have
shot
for
an
exciting
segment
with
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates.
When
Bharti
is
under
the
roof,
how
can
you
not
expect
her
to
create
ripples
with
her
comedy?
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
star
had
a
blast
as
she
playfully
trolled
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
during
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Bharti
Singh,
Haarsh
TROLL
Archana
Gautam
Bharti
Singh
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
took
a
fun
dig
at
Archana
Gautam's
voice,
asking
her
to
speak
'How
are
you
Bharti?'.
Haarsh
trolled
Archana
Gautam,
saying
that
he
suffered
a
loss
of
Rs
35
thousand
because
of
her.
Wondering
what
he
said
next?
The
writer-comedian
joked,
"Archana
aapki
wajah
se
mera
35
hazaar
ka
nuksan
hua.
Jab
show
start
hua
na,
maine
4-5
apne
TV
ke
speakers
change
kiye.
Maine
socha
nahi
ye
awaaz
nahi
ho
sakti.
Baad
me
pata
chala
awaaz
hi
thi.
Aisa
lagta
hai
kitchen
mein
150
plates
ek
saath
tooti
hai."
Harsh
aur
Bharti
ke
aane
se
chhaa
gaya
ghar
mein
hasi
ka
mahaul.
😂
Bigg
Boss
16:
Bharti
Singh
RECREATES
Tina
Datta's
Mom's
Entry,
Hugs
Archana
Gautam
Bharti
Singh
recreated
Tina
Datta's
mother
Madhumita
Datta's
entry
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house
when
she
hugged
Sreejita
De
by
mistake.
Guess
what?
She
first
said
that
Tina
Datta
is
the
only
friend
who
she
knows
for
ten
years.
When
Haarsh
asked
Bharti
to
hug
the
Uttaran
actress,
she
ended
up
hugging
Archana
Gautam.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
"Jab
paida
karna
wali
maa
galti
kar
sakti
h,
main
toh
fir
bhi
saheli
hu," Bharti
joked,
leaving
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
in
splits.
Archana
Gautam's
EPIC
Reaction
On
Tina's
Mom
Hugging
Sreejita
Archana
Gautam
tickled
the
funny
bone
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
when
she
imitated
Tina
Datta's
mother,
enacting
how
she
ended
up
hugging
Sreejita
De,
assuming
the
Daayan
actress
to
be
her
daughter.
Her
epic
reaction
went
viral
on
social
media,
sparking
a
meme
fest
on
Twitter.
On
a
related
note,
Sreejita
De,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
The
four
contestants
are
in
the
danger
zone
as
the
three
special
guests
and
other
housemates
voted
agains
the
'lost
group'
during
the
nominations.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
bid
adieu
to
the
BB
16
house.
Talking
about
Archana
Gautam,
the
actress-politician
trended
on
Twitter
after
her
brother
Gulshan
Gautam
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
Family
Week.
While
Shiv
Thakare
and
Shalin
Bhanot
had
a
blast
with
Gulshan,
netizens
couldn't
help
but
enjoy
his
comic
antics
in
the
show.
Archana
also
earned
praise
from
all
the
corners
for
respecting
the
family
members
of
fellow
contestants
including
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
dad,
MC
Stan's
mother
and
Tina
Datta's
mom.
Are
you
excited
for
the
Bigg
Boss
16
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
episode?
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Bharti
Singh-Archana
Gautam's
moment?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.