'I Was Pregnant And...': Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage Amid Troubles With Hubby Adil Khan
Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she recently suffered a miscarriage amid problems in marital life with husband Adil Khan Durrani. She said that she had announced her pregnancy in Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house.
Rakhi
Sawant,
who
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
due
to
problems
in
her
married
life
with
Adil
Khan
Durrani,,
revealed
that
she
suffered
a
miscarriage.
The
Marathi
Mulgi,
known
as
controversial,
left
everyone
surprised
as
she
shared
the
heartbreaking
news
on
Wednesday
(January
18).
RAKHI
SAWANT
MISCARRIAGE
Rakhi
Sawant,
while
interacting
with
popular
paparazzo
Viral
Bhayani,
revealed
that
she
was
pregnant.
The
actress-dancer
told
him
that
she
had
announced
her
pregnancy
while
she
was
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4
house.
However,
the
BB
Marathi
housemates
assumed
that
she
was
joking
and
hence,
they
didn't
take
her
seriously.
"Yes
bhai
I
was
pregnant,
and
I
had
announced
the
same
on
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
show.
But
everyone
thought
it
was
a
joke
and
did
not
take
it
very
seriously," Rakhi
told
the
paparazzo
over
the
phone.
She
confirmed
that
she
suffered
a
miscarriage
amid
her
marital
issues
with
Adil
Khan.
WHEN
RAKHI
SAWANT
REVEALED
HER
MOM
WAS
UNAWARE
OF
HER
MARITAL
PROBLEMS
Last
week,
Rakhi
Sawant
broke
down
into
tears,
revealing
that
her
ill
mother
didn't
know
that
she
was
facing
issues
in
her
married
life.
"Abhi
tak
meri
maa
ko
nahi
malum
hai.
Mere
khandaan
mein
maasi,
mama
ko
pata
chala
hai.
Unhone
kaha
ki
mummy
tak
news
na
pahuche.
Lekin
mummy
hosh
mein
aajayegi
aur
ye
news
sunegi,
toh
pata
nahi
kya
hoga?
Kyu
hain
mere
naseeb
mein
itna
dard?
Na
so
pati
hu,
kha
pati
hu," she
said.
When
the
paparazzi
asked
her
about
Adil
Khan,
she
quipped,
"Adil
ke
gharwalon
se
meri
baat
hui
hai
Unhone
use
samjhaya
agar
nikaah
kiya
hai
toh
qabool
karne
me
kya
harz
hai.
Unke
gharwale
bahut
ache
hai.
Adil
ne
mere
saath
kasme
khayi
hai."
ADIL
KHAN
DURRANI
ACCEPTS
MARRIAGE
WITH
RAKHI
SAWANT
Amid
the
controversy
over
their
marriage,
Adil
Khan
shared
a
wedding
picture
to
confirm
that
he
is
married
to
Rakhi
Sawant.
Making
an
official
announcement
he
said,
"So
here's
an
announcement
finally
,
I
never
said
I
am
not
married
to
you
Rakhi."
"Just
had
to
handle
few
things
so
had
to
be
quiet,
happy
married
life
to
us
Rakhi
(pappudi),"
he
added,
revealing
Rakhi's
cute
nickname.
Rakhi
Sawant
and
Adil
Khan
Durrani
reportedly
got
hitched
in
a
nikaah
ceremony
in
July
2022,
after
dating
each
for
a
few
months.
She
was
earlier
married
to
Ritesh
Singh,
with
whom
she
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
as
a
wildcard
entry
in
2021.
On
the
professional
front,
Rakhi
Sawant
was
last
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4.
She
emerged
as
one
of
the
finalists
of
the
show
after
entering
as
a
wildcard.
We
hope
Rakhi
Sawant
gets
the
strength
and
courage
to
stay
strong.