'I Was Pregnant And...': Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage Amid Troubles With Hubby Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant, who has been hogging all the limelight due to problems in her married life with Adil Khan Durrani,, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The Marathi Mulgi, known as controversial, left everyone surprised as she shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday (January 18).

RAKHI SAWANT MISCARRIAGE

Rakhi Sawant, while interacting with popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, revealed that she was pregnant. The actress-dancer told him that she had announced her pregnancy while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. However, the BB Marathi housemates assumed that she was joking and hence, they didn't take her seriously.

"Yes bhai I was pregnant, and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told the paparazzo over the phone. She confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage amid her marital issues with Adil Khan.

WHEN RAKHI SAWANT REVEALED HER MOM WAS UNAWARE OF HER MARITAL PROBLEMS

Last week, Rakhi Sawant broke down into tears, revealing that her ill mother didn't know that she was facing issues in her married life.

"Abhi tak meri maa ko nahi malum hai. Mere khandaan mein maasi, mama ko pata chala hai. Unhone kaha ki mummy tak news na pahuche. Lekin mummy hosh mein aajayegi aur ye news sunegi, toh pata nahi kya hoga? Kyu hain mere naseeb mein itna dard? Na so pati hu, kha pati hu," she said.

When the paparazzi asked her about Adil Khan, she quipped, "Adil ke gharwalon se meri baat hui hai Unhone use samjhaya agar nikaah kiya hai toh qabool karne me kya harz hai. Unke gharwale bahut ache hai. Adil ne mere saath kasme khayi hai."

ADIL KHAN DURRANI ACCEPTS MARRIAGE WITH RAKHI SAWANT

Amid the controversy over their marriage, Adil Khan shared a wedding picture to confirm that he is married to Rakhi Sawant. Making an official announcement he said, "So here's an announcement finally , I never said I am not married to you Rakhi."

"Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)," he added, revealing Rakhi's cute nickname.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani reportedly got hitched in a nikaah ceremony in July 2022, after dating each for a few months. She was earlier married to Ritesh Singh, with whom she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard entry in 2021.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She emerged as one of the finalists of the show after entering as a wildcard.

We hope Rakhi Sawant gets the strength and courage to stay strong.