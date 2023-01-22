Humlog Itne Jyada Dare Hue The...: Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Why Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Was Kept Secret

After a lot of speculation, television favourite couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally disclosed that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who have kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps and away from the media's glare, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Dipika's pregnancy. Meanwhile, after announcing the happy news in a post, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a vlog in which the couple revealed the reason for hiding their pregnancy.