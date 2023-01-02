'Kiss My A..' Urfi Javed Goes TOPLESS Again After Politician Files Complaint Against Her, Gives Strong Reply

Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi Javed, surely knows how to stay in the limelight. Recently seen in Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's MTV Splitsvilla X4, the viral sensation grabs eyeballs almost daily thanks to her unique and bold fashion sense.

Recently, politician Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi for wearing a provocative outfit and posing 'nude' in public. However, the actress has now responded indirectly to the complaint in her own style and gave it back to the politician.

Unfazed by the complaint filed against her, Urfi took to social media and posted another picture in which she's seen posing topless. She tweeted, "Kiss my a.."

For the uninitiated, Urfi was recently snapped wearing a revealing black outfit on the streets of Mumbai. In response, Chitra Wagh slammed her for 'indulging in n**dity on Mumbai streets' and went to the police.

This isn't the first time when Urfi took a dig at the complaint filed against her. Taking to her Instagram stories, she recently replied to Chitra Wagh and agreet to get arrested but on one condition.

She wrote, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where."

In Another story, she added, "Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician! Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention."

Keep watching this space for more updates!