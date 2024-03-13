Dangal Family Awards 2024 FULL Winners List: Who Won Chahiti Jodi, Bahu Award? See Winners Name

Dangal
Family
Awards
2024
winners
list:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Dangal
TV
organised
its
first-ever
in-house
awards
ceremony
to
honour
the
hard
work
of
the
artists
associated
with
the
channel.
The
leading
GEC,
which
gives
intense
competition
to
Star
Plus,
Colors
channel,
ZEE
TV
and
Sony
TV,
celebrated
the
success
of
its
shows
by
hosting
a
grand
function.
The
actors
from
different
shows
like
Nath
-
Krishna
Aur
Gauri
Ki
Kahani,
Mann
Sundar,
Mann
Ati
Sundar,
Kaisa
Hai
Yeh
Rishta
Anjaana,
Tose
Naina
Milaai
Ke,
Sasumaa
Ne
Meri
Kadar
Na
Jaani,
Dalchini,
Milke
Bhi
Hum
Na
Mile
and
Aaina-
Roop
Nahin,
Haqeeqat
Bhi
Dikhaye
attended
Dangal
Family
Awards
2024.
The
function
was
held
in
Mumbai
on
Tuesday
(March
12).
Several
leading
celebrities
including
Hina
Khan,
Varun
Sharma
graced
the
ceremony,
impressing
the
fashion
police
with
their
style
statements.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 12:03 [IST]