Dheeraj Dhoopar Pens An Adorable Birthday Note For Rabb Se Hai Dua Co-Star Yesha Rughani

Actress Yesha Rughani, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, turned a year older today. She made a comeback to television after 1 year with the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, in which she is seen playing the role of Ibaadat opposite Dheeraj Dhoppar.

Dheeraj took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Yesha. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Yesha. Lots of Love". In the photograph shared, the actress is seen posing with Dheeraj along with a chocolate cake. Yesha is seen donning a beautiful pink suit and Dheeraj is wearing a black kurta set, we must say, the duo is looking extremely cute together.

While she was being showered with birthday wishes from all over, Yesha seemed to have spent a lovely birthday with her loved ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yesha is currently winning hearts as Ibaadat in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua. She made her debut in acting with the show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and post that she was seen in the show Muskaan. She has also acted in the fantasy series Hero Gayab Mode. The actress was last seen in the Star Plus show-Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.