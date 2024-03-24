Dheeraj Dhoopar Pens An Adorable Birthday Note For Rabb Se Hai Dua Co-Star Yesha Rughani

Actress
Yesha
Rughani,
who
is
a
well-known
name
in
the
entertainment
world,
turned
a
year
older
today.
She
made
a
comeback
to
television
after
1
year
with
the
show
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua,
in
which
she
is
seen
playing
the
role
of
Ibaadat
opposite
Dheeraj
Dhoppar.
Dheeraj
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
a
picture
with
his
co-star
Yesha.
He
wrote
in
the
caption,
"Happy
Birthday
Yesha.
Lots
of
Love".
In
the
photograph
shared,
the
actress
is
seen
posing
with
Dheeraj
along
with
a
chocolate
cake.
Yesha
is
seen
donning
a
beautiful
pink
suit
and
Dheeraj
is
wearing
a
black
kurta
set,
we
must
say,
the
duo
is
looking
extremely
cute
together.
While
she
was
being
showered
with
birthday
wishes
from
all
over,
Yesha
seemed
to
have
spent
a
lovely
birthday
with
her
loved
ones.
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Yesha
is
currently
winning
hearts
as
Ibaadat
in
Zee
TV's
show
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua.
She
made
her
debut
in
acting
with
the
show
Jeet
Gayi
Toh
Piya
Morey
and
post
that
she
was
seen
in
the
show
Muskaan.
She
has
also
acted
in
the
fantasy
series
Hero
Gayab
Mode.
The
actress
was
last
seen
in
the
Star
Plus
show-Kabhi
Kabhie
Ittefaq
Sey.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 15:59 [IST]