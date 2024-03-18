Ramadan: Ali Merchant, Wife Andleeb Host Heartfelt Iftaar For 100 Roza Observers At Ajmer Sharif

Ali
Merchant
has
been
a
prominent
figure
in
the
television
industry
for
an
extensive
period,
captivating
audiences
with
his
remarkable
performances.
His
presence
has
been
felt
in
various
projects
such
as
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Lock
Up
(Season
1),
and
Bandini,
among
others.
Currently,
he's
making
waves
for
his
latest
collaboration
with
Kumar
Sanu.
Hailing
from
an
Islamic
background,
Ali
Merchant
remains
deeply
connected
to
his
faith
and
culture.
As
the
sacred
month
of
Ramadan
unfolds,
Ali
is
observing
fasting
diligently
while
maintaining
his
professional
commitments
with
unwavering
dedication.
This
demonstration
of
devotion
to
his
religion
and
heritage
underscores
Ali's
profound
love
and
respect
for
his
cultural
identity,
evident
in
his
actions
during
this
holy
month.
Recently,
Ali
Merchant
and
his
wife
Andleeb
Zaidi
Merchant
visited
the
Dargah
at
Ajmer
Sharif
to
seek
Blessings.
He
fulfilled
his
goal
and
organised
Iftaar
for
about
100
Roza
observers
during
Ramadan.
This
sweet
gesture
has
really
melted
our
hearts
and
this
is
not
the
first
time
that
he
has
done
something
like
this.
Last
year
also,
during
Ramzan,
Ali
stopped
the
whole
music
festival
during
the
Azaan
for
a
few
minutes,
making
all
5000
people
in
awe
with
his
gesture.
This
was
appreciated
by
the
audience
for
his
respect
towards
the
almighty.
This
overwhelming
step
by
Ali
made
his
show
a
top-notch
hit.
In
the
meantime,
Ali
Merchant
is
fully
immersed
in
filming
his
upcoming
projects,
details
of
which
will
be
disclosed
shortly.
Keep
an
eye
out
for
further
updates.