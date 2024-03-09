Surbhi Chandna Wedding Lehenga Cost: Designers Jigar-Nikita Reveal It Took 1680 Hours To Make Her Bridal Lehen

Surbhi
Chandna
wedding
lehenga
cost:
In
the
midst
of
Anant
Ambani's
extravagant
celebrations,
another
highly
anticipated
wedding
captured
the
spotlight
in
the
entertainment
industry.
Surbhi
Chandna,
the
actress,
and
her
long-time
partner
Karan
Sharma
finally
exchanged
vows
on
March
2
at
Jaipur's
Chomu
Palace
after
a
decade
of
companionship.
SURBHI
CHANDNA
BRIDAL
LEHENGA
DETAILS
The
Ishqbaaaz
actress
got
married
in
a
traditional
Indian
wedding
with
all
the
functions
including
haldi,
mehendi
and
sangeet.
Her
co-stars
Neha
Laxmi,
Mansi
Srivastava,
Shrenu
Parikh
and
Kunal
Jaisingh
jetted
off
to
Rajasthan
for
the
wedding
festivities.
Following
the
footsteps
of
Katrina
Kaif,
Parineeti
Chopra,
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Kiara
Advani,
the
Naagin
5
star
also
got
hitched
in
Rajasthan-
the
land
of
Kings.
Choosing
a
departure
from
the
conventional
red,
Surbhi
adorned
herself
in
a
striking
turquoise
lehenga
paired
with
carnation
pink
for
her
special
day.
The
intricately
embroidered
attire
boasted
zardozi
work,
French
knot
floral
patterns,
and
sequin
detailing,
with
each
panel
adorned
with
paisley
designs
enhanced
by
golden
zari
work,
enhancing
its
elegance.
The
corset-style
blouse,
embellished
with
chunky
pearls,
a
sweetheart
neckline,
and
full
sleeves,
accentuated
her
collarbone
and
neckline,
while
the
pearl
dome
hemline
complemented
the
vintage
charm
of
Chomu
Palace.
This
exceptional
lehenga,
a
testament
to
bridal
grandeur,
was
conceptualized
and
crafted
by
the
visionary
designers
at
Bindani
by
Jigar
and
Nikita.
The
masterpiece
consumed
a
staggering
1680
hours
of
meticulous
work,
spanning
over
70
days,
a
testament
to
the
dedication
of
the
design
duo.
Reflecting
on
her
enchanting
bridal
ensemble,
Surbhi
said,
"The
wedding
day
is
the
most
important
day
for
a
girl
as
it
changes
her
entire
life.
While
I've
dressed
up
as
a
bride
in
reel
life,
like
other
girls,
I
also
kept
dreaming
about
my
wedding
outfit
for
years.
I
not
only
wanted
it
to
be
the
best
but
also
something
unique,
just
like
me!
Thanks
to
Bindani
by
Jigar
and
Nikita,
they
made
it
happen.
I
remember
when
I
first
saw
the
outfit,
I
was
left
speechless,
and
the
little
girl
in
me
did
a
happy
dance.
I
also
want
to
thank
all
my
fans
and
well-wishers
who
have
showered
their
blessings
on
us
and
complemented
our
looks."
Jigar
and
Nikita,
the
masterminds
behind
the
creation,
shared
their
insight
and
said,
"Surbhi
has
a
unique
personality,
and
we
wanted
her
wedding
outfit
to
reflect
that
perfectly.
Instead
of
traditional
red,
pink,
or
ivory,
we
chose
turquoise
because
it
matches
her
calm,
friendly,
and
cheerful
demeanour.
Every
bride
deserves
to
look
her
best
on
her
wedding
day,
we
made
sure
to
put
in
extra
effort
into
every
detail.
Our
goal
was
to
maintain
tradition
while
adding
a
modern
touch
that
would
suit
both
Surbhi
and
Karan.
It
took
us
almost
70
days
to
finish
the
outfit,
with
intricate
zardozi
work
and
pearl
detailing,
but
when
Surbhi
wore
it
on
her
big
day
and
smiled,
all
the
hard
work
felt
worth
it.
We're
really
happy
she
trusted
us
to
make
her
look
amazing!"
Surbhi's
bridal
ensemble
has
undoubtedly
captivated
hearts
and
solidified
its
status
as
'The
Ultimate
Bridal
Look!' Wondering
what
was
the
cost
of
her
bridal
lehenga?
Well,
sources
suggested
it
is
enough
to
sponsor
your
next
European
trip.