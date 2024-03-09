Surbhi Chandna Wedding Lehenga Cost: Designers Jigar-Nikita Reveal It Took 1680 Hours To Make Her Bridal Lehen

Surbhi Chandna wedding lehenga cost: In the midst of Anant Ambani's extravagant celebrations, another highly anticipated wedding captured the spotlight in the entertainment industry. Surbhi Chandna, the actress, and her long-time partner Karan Sharma finally exchanged vows on March 2 at Jaipur's Chomu Palace after a decade of companionship.

SURBHI CHANDNA BRIDAL LEHENGA DETAILS

The Ishqbaaaz actress got married in a traditional Indian wedding with all the functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Her co-stars Neha Laxmi, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh jetted off to Rajasthan for the wedding festivities.

Following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Kiara Advani, the Naagin 5 star also got hitched in Rajasthan- the land of Kings.

Choosing a departure from the conventional red, Surbhi adorned herself in a striking turquoise lehenga paired with carnation pink for her special day. The intricately embroidered attire boasted zardozi work, French knot floral patterns, and sequin detailing, with each panel adorned with paisley designs enhanced by golden zari work, enhancing its elegance. The corset-style blouse, embellished with chunky pearls, a sweetheart neckline, and full sleeves, accentuated her collarbone and neckline, while the pearl dome hemline complemented the vintage charm of Chomu Palace.

This exceptional lehenga, a testament to bridal grandeur, was conceptualized and crafted by the visionary designers at Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. The masterpiece consumed a staggering 1680 hours of meticulous work, spanning over 70 days, a testament to the dedication of the design duo.

Reflecting on her enchanting bridal ensemble, Surbhi said, "The wedding day is the most important day for a girl as it changes her entire life. While I've dressed up as a bride in reel life, like other girls, I also kept dreaming about my wedding outfit for years. I not only wanted it to be the best but also something unique, just like me! Thanks to Bindani by Jigar and Nikita, they made it happen. I remember when I first saw the outfit, I was left speechless, and the little girl in me did a happy dance. I also want to thank all my fans and well-wishers who have showered their blessings on us and complemented our looks."

Jigar and Nikita, the masterminds behind the creation, shared their insight and said, "Surbhi has a unique personality, and we wanted her wedding outfit to reflect that perfectly. Instead of traditional red, pink, or ivory, we chose turquoise because it matches her calm, friendly, and cheerful demeanour. Every bride deserves to look her best on her wedding day, we made sure to put in extra effort into every detail. Our goal was to maintain tradition while adding a modern touch that would suit both Surbhi and Karan. It took us almost 70 days to finish the outfit, with intricate zardozi work and pearl detailing, but when Surbhi wore it on her big day and smiled, all the hard work felt worth it. We're really happy she trusted us to make her look amazing!"

Surbhi's bridal ensemble has undoubtedly captivated hearts and solidified its status as 'The Ultimate Bridal Look!' Wondering what was the cost of her bridal lehenga? Well, sources suggested it is enough to sponsor your next European trip.