Surbhi Chandna Wedding Video: Karan Sharma Kisses Bride As She Sings, Her Mother's Reaction Takes The Cake

Surbhi
Chandna
wedding
video:
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Surbhi
Chandna
and
Karan
Sharma
as
they
have
tied
the
knot.
The
two
lovebirds
walked
down
the
aisle
in
a
dreamy
ceremony
on
March
2
at
Chomu
Palace,
Rajasthan.
Surbhi
and
Karan
got
married
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
and
close
friends
in
a
fairytale
wedding.
Her
Ishqbaaaz
co-stars
including
Kunal
Jaisingh,
Mansi
Srivastava
and
Shrenu
Parikh
attended
the
wedding
with
their
respective
partners.
Surbhi
Chandna
had
a
traditional
Indian
wedding
with
all
the
functions
including
haldi,
mehendi
and
sangeet.
From
getting
engaged
before
the
Sufi
night
to
dancing
her
heart
out
during
the
haldi
ceremony,
the
bride
had
a
gala
time
as
she
enjoyed
the
wedding
festivities.
SURBHI
CHANDNA
SINGS
'TAMANNA
YAHI'
FOR
KARAN
SHARMA
On
Thursday
(March
7),
the
Sanjivani
2
star
shared
her
wedding
video
and
penned
a
heartfelt
note.
She
posted
the
clip
on
her
Instagram
handle
along
with
the
caption,
"Of
all
the
walks
we
have
taken,
This
One.
I
will
cherish
the
most.
His
lyrics,
my
voice,
This
lovely
music
is
the
product
of
our
love
story.
His
faith
in
me
gave
me
the
confidence
to
sing,
as
I
approached
him
carrying
lifelong
memories
(sic)."
SURBHI
CHANDNA
MOTHER
REACTS
AS
SHE
GETS
MARRIED
The
Naagin
5
star
received
a
kiss
of
love
from
her
husband
after
she
entered
the
mandap,
singing
a
special
song
for
Mr.
Sharma.
While
we
loved
their
heartwarming
moment,
it
was
Surbhi's
mother's
reaction
that
took
the
cake.
She
got
all
emotional
as
Surbhi
turned
into
a
bride
and
got
married
to
the
love
of
her
life.
Surbhi
and
Karan
got
hitched
after
being
in
a
relationship
for
13
years.
They
dated
each
other
for
a
long
time
before
sealing
the
deal
at
Rajasthan.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
the
beautiful
couple.