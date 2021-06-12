EXCLUSIVE! Harshad Chopda To Play The Lead Role Opposite Ankita Lokhande In Pavitra Rishta 2.0?

Ekta Kapoor is all set to make a digital version of the popular show Pavitra Rishta that featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. Tentatively titled as Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the digital version of the Zee TV show will have Ankita Lokhande reprising her iconic character Archana. Well, after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, makers are now searching for a male lead for the show.

Well, ever since the news came out about Pavitra Rishta 2.0, several actors' names are doing the rounds for the role of Manav. Reports were stating that Manit Joura will be playing the lead role in the show. However, makers have not yet confirmed the same. Amidst all, Filmibeat exclusively learnt that Harshad Chopda has a high chance of playing Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

A source close to the development informed us, "We are in talks with Harshad Chopda for the main lead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He is being shortlisted. The final cast hasn't been locked yet." Well, if it turns true, it will be a treat for Harshad Chopda fans to see him in the digital version of the iconic show. Let us tell you, the makers have not made any official confirmation about the male lead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Apart from that, earlier we had reported that Usha Nadkarni will not be a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. For the unversed, she had played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the show. Her character was loved by all, and fans will miss her in its digital version.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show also starred Savita Prabhune, Priya Marathe, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Hiten Tejwani, Karan Veer Mehra and many others in pivotal roles.