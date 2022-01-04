Human: Shefali Shah Says She Had To Condition Herself A Lot To Think, Talk And Act Like Character Dr. Gauri Na

What is the cost of human life in today's medical science? Is it saving it or manipulating it for greed? After opening to heartening reviews of its riveting trailer, Disney+ Hotstar's much-awaited medical thriller Human is increasing the ante before the series' release. Delivering on its commitment to provide unmatched entertainment for millions of Indians, Human will see National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari in riveting roles that explore the dark and twisted world of unethical human drug trials. Helmed by prolific directors Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh to create Indian entertainment's biggest medical drama thriller.

- Human is a fictional series that enunciates the collateral damage caused due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that spins around innocent lives being lost to greed. Weaving stories that reveal the dark and twisted secrets of manipulation and dangerous ambition of the medical world, Human's stellar cast also includes veteran actor, Seema Biswas along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Aditya Srivastava, Mohan Agashe, and others.

The series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee and has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali.

Set in the current world, Human's story takes off in a medical world and touches upon compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide, and the fatal ramifications of fast-paced medical science. The series follows the story of the ambitious Dr. Gauri Nath, one of the country's top neurosurgeons, played by Shefali Shah. Successful and honourable, she is an iconic doctor and mentor to her protege, Dr. Saira Sabjawal but one shocking discovery throws both their lives into chaos. Dr. Saira Sabharwal, played by Kirti Kulhari, is a fierce character one would not want to miss. A compelling series dwelling in a tale of power struggles, lust, secretive pasts, trauma, and murders, Human, throws light on the dark twisted world of medical malpractice.

Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "Human is a story that is very close to my heart. It is my first attempt at creating for a streaming platform and I am super excited for the audience to experience Human's thrilling story. It has been great collaborating with the country's leading streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar - their vision and support has taken the show to the next level. Human has not been an easy story to bring to screen given its critical storyline that touches so many issues that are pertinent to today's day and life. However, the super talented cast does an exemplary work of perfectly portraying the characters. They make you love and hate the characters in equal measure which is a true testimony to the great skills Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and the others possess. I hope the audience loves and enjoys our creation."

Co-director and writer Mozez Singh said, " Human tells the story of greed, deceit and class. Working on Human's script was a very intense journey for me as I discovered a different side of the medical world. It opened my mind and heart to the possibilities that the ones in power plot against the vulnerable members of society. I am grateful that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and I collaborated and were able to effectively visualize the storytelling that I had in mind while conceptualizing the series. Human's story is one that was waiting to be told, and I am glad it was represented by a stellar cast and a supremely talented crew."

National award-winning actor, Shefali Shah said , "Streaming platforms for me have opened up A plethora of characters. Playing each one of them has been such a satiating and emptying and fulfilling experience. Dr. Gauri Nath is no exception. She is a Pandora's box of all that one can and can not imagine. She raised the bar given the critical nature of the role. Wearing her skin was a first for me. I have never met nor heard of a person like her. She's complicated and unpredictable. One of the most challenging characters I've played because we have absolutely nothing in common. Had I played her the way she was written I'd have been in the safe. But I chose to play her in an unexpected way and the directors thankfully agreed with my vision so she's a gamble, a risk I've taken. And she's pushed me out of my comfort zone. I hope my portrayal of her opens the audience's mind to indecipherable characters like her. And the show opens our eyes to what actually happens when doctors who are considered gods actually start playing god."

Versatile actor Kirti Kulhari said , "I am super excited to see the reactions Human will receive. Thriller as a genre has always intrigued and drawn me so getting to explore the role of Dr. Saira Sabarwal with a veteran like Shefali Shah in Human has been an absolute honour. We would spend hours going through the script trying to perfect the act much before the actual shoot. The script demanded a lot of silent acting and reacting where only our face and body language would be used to express. Pinning those complex scenes was hard but Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh's direction helped us through. I really hope Human receives a lot of love and appreciation because a lot of blood and sweat has gone into crafting it."

Synopsis: A pharma giant is using India's lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr. Saira Sabharwal lands a dream job in Bhopal's premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri's tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.