Manasi Rachh Says The Real Women Of Hindmata Go Beyond Just Worrying About The Men In Their Lives

Versatile actor Manasi Rachh adds another feather to her cap by playing a human rights activist in Eros Now show Hindmata. "Headstrong, matured, focused Sudhanath is not a criminal. Interestingly, she continues her crusade even behind bars. Our setting is an all-women jail, so there are hardly any male characters..," said Manasi.

Here Rachh denied any link of her character with the incarcerated alleged Naxal supporter and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, and said, "Our fictional story is entirely different."

Is there a fear that your 12-episode show which also streams on JioCinema and Apple TV, might run into legal trouble? "No, our story does not touch political hot potato; instead talks about various issues faced by the society."

Talking about modern-day activism, Manasi says, "Today, everyone has become very vocal, courtesy social media. Whatever you say will be met with a counter opinion. This armchair talk is a 360-degree turn from the real deal, which my character Sudha does."

Here, Rachh says that Hindmata is a refreshing change, for its lead actors are not bothered only about finding love or handling the men in their life.

"Rather they, are real women facing life and death power issues. Given that it is an all-women jail, the men in their lives are unimportant. There was no man in Sudha's life. It is all about women helping each other," says Manasi

"When my girlfriends and I meet, guys are there in 5% of our talk as we have much more to discuss i.e our careers and how to get ahead in life. Our director and writer are also eves, so it was fun to rub shoulders with them. One other positive aspect is that we have no bold scenes. I hope our differentiated content finds traction as we have to go beyond the glam and glitz," she added.

Since you spoke about the bold scenes, you had done a lesbian scene in It's Not That Simple Season 2; how was the experience? "I was following our director's lead. It was just like any other scene. There is a lot of technical aspects to take care off."

Rachh, who had debuted with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and is known for her performance in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, is now looking for more juicy cine projects. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, "I have a few Gujarati films in my kitty. I have also done an OTT series in the same language."

She had also done 24 Season 2 on Colors. "Sadly, it tanked. I guess our action theme was ahead of its time. Had it come today in the era of 0TT, things might have been different."

Also Read: The Married Woman: Makers Unveil A Soulful Rendition From ALTBalaji's Show Titled Safarnama

Also Read: Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends Starring Rannvijay Singha Releases On VOOT Select