The Married Woman: Makers Unveil A Soulful Rendition From ALTBalaji's Show Titled Safarnama

ALTBalaji's latest web series The Married Woman, featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra portraying lead characters Astha and Peeplika, respectively, received a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics alike. Besides its gripping narrative, spectacular performances, and impactful dialogues, the web series has also been hugely appreciated for its soulful music that perfectly blends with the show's theme. All the four mesmerizing tracks, including 'Bematlab', 'Dil Ki Shaakh', 'Na Laage Jiya', and 'Khwabon Ka Ashiyana', have resonated well with the audience, especially those who enjoy listening to meaningful lyrics too.

Post the show's humongous success, the viewers will be bestowed upon with a one-of-a-kind YouTube premiere of a musical rendezvous called 'Safarnama'. This YouTube special has been curated & anchored by singer Mihir Joshi, who is also the host of a popular YouTube talk show called The MJ Show. As part of Safarnama, host Mihir Joshi chatted with lead actor Ridhi Dogra while showcasing the beautiful renditions and spoke at length about the show and its music.

What followed is the audience being presented with a magical musical performance of the show's mesmerizing songs performed by 10 truly exceptional singers - both renowned and nascent. Shibani Kashyap, Sniti Mishra, Kavya Jones, Unnati Shah, Aashima Mahajan, Kanchhan Srivas, Ketki Singh, Gowthami Ashok, Medha Ramaswamy, and Maya Bajaj have beautifully crooned these soulful covers.

All the performers enjoy humongous popularity on social media and YouTube. Their ardent fans and followers will indeed be astounded by their renditions of the popular songs from The Married Woman.

The musical rendezvous's YouTube premiere is an awe-striking initiative taken up by ALTBalaji and will surely be enticing all its viewers!

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Hints At The Married Woman Returning For Season 2

ALSO READ: Monica Dogra Pens Heartfelt Message As She Celebrates The Married Woman's Success