Shweta Tiwari Reveals How ‘Hum Tum And Them’ Pushed Her Out Of Her Comfort Zone; Ekta Praises Her

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Hum Tum And Them. The trailer of the web series was released recently and Shweta is seen in never-seen-before avatar. She has chopped her tresses short and is seen doing quite bold scenes. The show revolves around Shweta and Akshay Oberoi's characters Shiva and Yudi - both are single parents, and how they try to balance their family life after finding love in each other. Shweta took to social media and revealed that the show pushed her out of her comfort zone.

From chopping off her long tresses to filming intimate scenes with Akshay, Shweta has written about pushing her boundaries. She also thanked Ekta Kapoor and team (producer Deeya Singh) for tursting her.

Shweta wrote, "I'm truly honoured to be a part of this project,not only because of it's one of a kind story line but also the fact that it pushed me out of my comfort zone, right from chopping my hair to portraying the kind of intimacy and vulnerability that I didn't think I was courageous enough to show, and I didn't make it easy. I cried, a lot , felt anxious every single day but there's irrefutably no other team of people that could've pushed me more effectively."

She further wrote, "I know I was scared, God Knows I was, but @deeyasingh1, @sahir_raza and @akshay0beroi were so incredibly patient. Thank you Diya for supporting me and making sure I do justice to your vision of Shiva, even when I thought I couldn't. @ektaravikapoor I can't thank you enough for entrusting me with yet another beautiful character. Hope you guys take this journey with me and accept this character for who she is. Lots of Love 💕."

Ekta Kapoor supported Shweta and was all praise for her. She replied to the actress's comment and wrote, "I'm so happy u got out of ur comfort zone! Ppl will sledge u demean u for on screen kissing n intimacy but u have to know that women r not meant fit into moulds of society ...it's their choice wat they wanna b and u wanted a new character to play ...ignore unnecessary pressure...ur looking lovely classy elegant! DIYA sahir have done an amazing job! Own d new u( character) d jalebi is a lot like shweta ....ths show is ur @akshay0beroi ... ur nudge into d new."

Shweta replied to Ekta, "@ektaravikapoor You're right, but I've realised caring about people that only like me based on what character I'm playing aren't my supporters anyway...I only care about pleasing the people that are there for me irrespective of my creative decisions, they're the supporters I value...I care about pleasing my family, my amazing friends such as @deeyasingh1 and creative minds like yourself. You truly are an inspiration for every woman. Love you ❤️4 HT&T ❤️."

Deeya too commented, "You are so courageous @shweta.tiwari and who knows this better.. follow your heart .. the restlessness the need to explore ..will lead you to other beautiful women.. whose stories must be told and shared ..( I'm waiting for that restless actor ❤️)."

