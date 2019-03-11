English
    MAA Elections 2019 Results: Naresh Beats Sivaji Raja To Become New President; Full List Out!

    The eagerly-awaited MAA Elections 2019 were held on Sunday(March 10, 2019) with Tollywood biggies like Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi turning up to cast their votes. The keenly-fought elections saw Sivaji Raja lock horns with Naresh for the President's post. When all was said and done, the Naresh panel beat the Sivaji group quite comfortably and this marked the beginning of a new era for MAA.

    Naresh was the favourite to win the elections as he enjoyed the support of Nagarjuna, 'Prince' Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi. Earlier while talking about the elections, Naga Babu said that he had decided to support Naresh as MAA needed a change in leadership.

    MAA Elections 2019

    "As per me, the MAA President's position should be held by a person for only one term. Every aspirant should get an opportunity. I have decided to lend my support to Naresh and Rajasekhar. Even if it's me, I wouldn't go for a second term," he had told a portal.

    Last year, MAA found itself in the midst of an ugly controversy when Sivaji mishandled the Sri Reddy situation and received flak from certain sections of the media.

    It remains to be seen if the new panel has a less controversial term than its predecessor.

    Here are the full results

    President - Actor Naresh

    Executive Vice President - Actor Rajasekhar

    Vice Presidents - Hema and SV Krishna Reddy

    General Secretary - Jeevitha Rajashekar

    Joint Secretaries - Gowtham Raju and Sivabalaji

