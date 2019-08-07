Top 5 Birthday Celebration Tags: Mahesh Babu Fans To Target This Big Record
Recently, Mahesh Babu fans took social media by storm with #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP that trended on Twitter by receiving over 2.1 M tweets within 24 hours. The Common DP too gained widespread attention. Meanwhile, we are just a couple of days away from Mahesh Babu's birthday and fans are sure to make the day a special one. The social media is sure to be filled with wishes for the much-loved star of Telugu cinema. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu fans will definitely eye a few more records and that too on the special day of the superstar's birthday. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
The Top Birthday Celebration Tag
This time, Mahesh Babu fans would be eyeing to pocket the 'The Top Birthday Celebration' tag among all Telugu Heroes. Interestingly, among the fans of the top Telugu heroes, Mahesh Babu fans were the ones who started off such a trend in the online world.
Pawan Kalyan Fans
At present, Pawan Kalyan fans own this record since #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan, the birthday special hashtag of 2018, received around 7.4 M tweets within 24 hours.
Mahesh Babu Fans At The Second Spot
Interestingly, Mahesh Babu fans had set a record in the previous year on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. The hashtag #HBDSuperstarMAHESH received around 4.5 M tweets, which was a big record back then.
At The Third Spot
In 2018, Prabhas fans too had come up with a special hashtag on the big day of the Darling actor's birthday. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas turned out to be a huge hit on Twitter and it received 4.2 M tweets in 24 hours.
Next In Line...
#HBDLeaderPawanKalyan, which was another hashtag associated with Pawan Kalyan's birthday, received around 2.9 M tweets. Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdayNTR, which was in connection with Jr NTR's birthday received 2.1 M tweets and is at the fifth spot in the list of 'Top 5 Birthday Celebration' tag.
Well, the stage is set for the big day and Mahesh Babu fans are gearing up to beat the major record. Let us wait and see what is in store.