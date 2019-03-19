Samantha Akkineni Reveals That She Would Definitely Take a Break From Acting; Here Is The Reason!

Samantha Akkineni is one among the most respected actresses of the film industry. Her rapport with her hubby Naga Chaitanya has often given major relationship goals and ChaySam form one of the perfect couples of the South Indian film industry.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya would be next seen together on screen in the film Majili that has been scheduled to release in April 2019. During one of the promotional interviews in connection with the film, Samantha divulged some details about her motherhood plans.

The actress mentioned that she would take a break from acting once she embraces motherhood. "Whenever I become a mother, I will take break from acting. My kid will be my world. I had faced trouble during my childhood and now I don't want that my baby go through all that. So I will take break from acting.", the actress has been quoted as saying by Tollywood.net.

However, Samantha didn't reveal anything about the time that she is planning to turn a mother. In an interview from the past, Samantha had opened up that she and hubby Naga Chaitanya have fixed on the exact timeline that they want to have a baby.

Well, the lovely couple could be seen once again on screen through Majili. As of now, the film has been slated to release on April 5, 2019.