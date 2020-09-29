Anushka Shetty To Skip Nishabdham’s Promotion In Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Not too long ago, there were speculations regarding south diva Anushka Shetty entering Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to promote her upcoming film Nishabhdam. Well, now it looks like she might not promote her film in the ongoing reality show, as several media reports suggest that she has decided to drop the plan due to reasons best known to her.

Though there is no confirmation regarding what went wrong with the earlier planning of the reality show's makers, one cannot rule out the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that the contestants inside the house have gone through a 15 days quarantine period and a COVID-19 test that came out negative. Considering the same, the makers might not want to take a risk with the safety of the contestants by bringing guests from outside. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss Telugu house currently has 14 contestants. So far 3 contestants including Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani and Devi Nagavalli has bid goodbye to the show in subsequent weekends. Interestingly, 2 contestants have also entered the show namely Kumar Sai Pampana and Swathi Dikshit, who have also undergone the quarantine process.

Coming back to Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham, the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the psychological thriller will feature an ensemble cast including Anjali, R Madhavan, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and Hollywood star Micheal Madsen. Bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad, the film has music composed by Gopi Sundar, while BGM is tuned by Girishh G. The highly-awaited film has been written by Kona Venkat.

