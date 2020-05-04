COVID-19: Nikhil Siddhartha’s Wedding Plans Scrapped Again Due To Lockdown 3

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's wedding has been postponed for the second time. Well, on May 1, the Indian government extended the lockdown for two weeks, from May 4 to May 17. Due to this, Nikhil Siddhartha and his fiancée Pallavi's wedding plans have been scrapped again.

Earlier, the young actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Dr Pallavi's wedding was supposed to happen on April 16, but due to the lockdown they postponed it. While addressing the media, Nikhil said, "Our family members and relatives were deeply disappointed but when the entire world is grappling with this Coronavirus pandemic, how can we celebrate? My fiancée Pallavi Varma and I have agreed to postpone it. We will announce the new date for the wedding."

Then their wedding was scheduled for May 14, but after the government announced lockdown 3, they had to scrap their wedding plans again. Since the wedding got postponed for the second time, Nikhil Siddhartha is frustrated.

During a media interaction, the actor said that it's extremely frustrating to postpone the marriage. He also added that there are number of people who are dealing with much bigger problems. Now, Nikhil and Pallavi will be tying the knot after the lockdown.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading web portal, Nikhil said, "I believe in giving space to my partner. The Couples need to give space to each other, it's very important." Nikhil had confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Dr Pallavi on Instagram.

He shared a romantic picture of them on Instagram with a caption, "SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life."

On a professional note, Nikhil was last seen in Arjun Suravaram opposite Lavanya Tripathi. He will next be seen in 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2.

