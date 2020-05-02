Kajal Aggarwal Is Still A Part Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya, Clarifies Her Manager

Chiranjeevi's 152nd film, Acharya has been in news since its announcement. A couple of days ago, we had reported that Kajal Aggarwal, who is playing the female lead opposite Chiru, has quit the film due to date issues. However, the latest information suggests that she is still a part of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal's manager has recently rubbished the reports of her leaving Acharya. Film Critic Jalapathy Gudelli shared statement of Kajal's manager on Twitter. In a tweet, Jalapathy Gudelli wrote, "#KajalAggarwal's manager rubbishes the rumors that she has walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi's #Acharya She's already taken an advance amount of her remuneration and will join the film when the shooting resumes post-lockdown."

#KajalAggarwal ’s manager rubbishes the rumors that she has walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s #Acharya



She’s already taken an advance amount of her remuneration and will join the film when the shooting resumes post-lockdown. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) May 2, 2020

In April, makers had announced that Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of Acharya. But Tollywood.net report stated that Singham actress has signed a Tamil film, hence, the dates are clashing with Chiru 152. The makers had not made any official announcement about her exit.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has been in the news for its leading lady. Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was signed to play the female lead opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, however, due to creative difference with the makers, she walked out of the film. Later, Kajal Aggarwal replaced her, but due to the lockdown, she couldn't begin shooting for the same.

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya also stars Ram Charan, who will be seen in a cameo appearance. Earlier, Mahesh Babu was reportedly to be playing the part, but due to his high remuneration, the makers preferred to rope in Charan for the film.

On a related note, Acharya also has Regina Cassandra for a special dancer number with Chiranjeevi. The film will showcase the Megastar as a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. Mani Sharma will compose the music of the film, which is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.