    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu Rejected Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa For THIS Reason!

      By
      |

      Currently, everyone is talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the first look poster of the movie was unveiled yesterday on social media as it was Allu Arjun's birthday. Since then, Pushpa has become a hot topic of discussion, and fans just can't stop gushing over their favourite actor's rugged avatar in the film.

      Mahesh Pushpa

      Going by the response that the first look poster received, it's pretty evident that Pushpa is going to be a crowd-puller, and Allu Arjun definitely has a hit under his sleeve. However, the talented actor was never the first choice for Sukumar's much-awaited directorial venture. Initially, the film was offered to Mahesh Babu, but the Superstar doesn't like playing characters with grey shades and therefore, rejected Pushpa, according to gulte.com.

      Apart from that, Mahesh also prefers to stay away from roles that require a drastic makeover as his fans are crazy about his good-looks. And that's one reason why his films work big time at the box office. Back in 2003, Mahesh did experiment with his on-screen look for the movie Nijam, but it backfired and since then, the 44-year-old has never compromised with his looks.

      For Pushpa, Mahesh needed to change his look and the talented actor wasn't game for it. Reportedly, he did ask Sukumar to make changes to the character but that didn't happen and due to these creative differences, Mahesh ultimately backed off from the action-drama. Anyway, the Maharshi actor is now said to be joining hands with filmmaker Parasuram for his next outing, though an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

      ALSO READ

      Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday: It's A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X