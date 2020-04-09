Mahesh Babu Rejected Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa For THIS Reason!

Currently, everyone is talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the first look poster of the movie was unveiled yesterday on social media as it was Allu Arjun's birthday. Since then, Pushpa has become a hot topic of discussion, and fans just can't stop gushing over their favourite actor's rugged avatar in the film.

Going by the response that the first look poster received, it's pretty evident that Pushpa is going to be a crowd-puller, and Allu Arjun definitely has a hit under his sleeve. However, the talented actor was never the first choice for Sukumar's much-awaited directorial venture. Initially, the film was offered to Mahesh Babu, but the Superstar doesn't like playing characters with grey shades and therefore, rejected Pushpa, according to gulte.com.

Apart from that, Mahesh also prefers to stay away from roles that require a drastic makeover as his fans are crazy about his good-looks. And that's one reason why his films work big time at the box office. Back in 2003, Mahesh did experiment with his on-screen look for the movie Nijam, but it backfired and since then, the 44-year-old has never compromised with his looks.

For Pushpa, Mahesh needed to change his look and the talented actor wasn't game for it. Reportedly, he did ask Sukumar to make changes to the character but that didn't happen and due to these creative differences, Mahesh ultimately backed off from the action-drama. Anyway, the Maharshi actor is now said to be joining hands with filmmaker Parasuram for his next outing, though an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

