Newly-Wed Couple Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Perform Satyanarayana Puja Post Wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8 (Saturday) in an intimate ceremony at Hyderbad's Ramanaidu Studios. And now, after getting hitched, the newly-wed couple perform a post-wedding puja known as Satyanarayana Vratam today at their home.

As per Telugu customs, the puja is considered as an auspicious ceremony for newly-wed couples. Rana and Miheeka's family members were also present at the Katha ceremony, where the duo was seen in full traditional attire. Rana donned a white traditional south Indian outfit while Miheeka looked beautiful in a green and gold saree, paired with red dupatta. They look happy together and the moment of Satyanarayana puja ceremony was indeed priceless for their fans.

Rana Daggubati's family members were all smiles post his wedding. The family picture which went viral on the internet features Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh, Suresh Babu and other Daggubati family members. The Jaanu actress earlier shared a picture of her in a light green handloom saree. Along with her, all the Daggubati ladies were flaunting their beautiful traditional attire.

Check out pictures here

On a related note, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was indeed a grand yet intimate affair in Tollywood. The duo got married in the presence of just 30 guests. Apart from family, Rana's dear friend Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Allu Arjun were present at the wedding. Rana and Miheeka's wedding was a unique as the venue was converted into a bio-secure bubble, for safety from COVID-19.

The hosts had taken all the safety measures and provided the guests with all the necessary things such as masks, sanitizers and so on. On their big day, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj received best wishes from south as well as Bollywood celebs.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married: Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Attend The Wedding!

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the trilingual film titled Aranya in Telugu, Kaadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The film's release has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Samantha To Sushanth; Tollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple

(Photo Courtesy: Reels And Frames)