Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married: Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Attend The Wedding!

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, the much-loved couple are now married. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which was held in the Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad, on August 8, 2020. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, the mega heroes attended the wedding ceremony and wished their dear friend Rana and his bride Miheeka.

Reportedly, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are the only stars from the Telugu industry to attend the wedding. Rana Daggubati's family members who are active in the industry, including uncle Venkatesh, cousin Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni, were a part of the wedding ceremony, and all related festivities.

Finally my hulk is married ❤️wishing @ranadaggubati #miheeka a very happy life together!!🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/RJEw5CZq0L — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 8, 2020

Ram Charan, who is one of the closest friends of Rana Daggubati from the film industry, shared a few pictures which were clicked from the wedding venue, on his social media pages. The actor, who captioned the pictures 'finally my hulk is married', wished Rana and Miheeka a happy married life through his post. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, attended the Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding sans family. As per reports, Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy decided to not attend the wedding, considering the safety of their kids. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor has created quite a stir among his fans with the stylish new get-up he sported for the event. Allu Arjun looked dapper in the offwhite ensemble that goes with the theme of the wedding, along with a new hairstyle and sunglasses.

