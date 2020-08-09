    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married: Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Attend The Wedding!

      By
      |

      Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, the much-loved couple are now married. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which was held in the Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad, on August 8, 2020. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, the mega heroes attended the wedding ceremony and wished their dear friend Rana and his bride Miheeka.

      Reportedly, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are the only stars from the Telugu industry to attend the wedding. Rana Daggubati's family members who are active in the industry, including uncle Venkatesh, cousin Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni, were a part of the wedding ceremony, and all related festivities.

      Ram Charan, who is one of the closest friends of Rana Daggubati from the film industry, shared a few pictures which were clicked from the wedding venue, on his social media pages. The actor, who captioned the pictures 'finally my hulk is married', wished Rana and Miheeka a happy married life through his post. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

      Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married: Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Attend The Wedding!

      Allu Arjun, on the other hand, attended the Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding sans family. As per reports, Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy decided to not attend the wedding, considering the safety of their kids. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor has created quite a stir among his fans with the stylish new get-up he sported for the event. Allu Arjun looked dapper in the offwhite ensemble that goes with the theme of the wedding, along with a new hairstyle and sunglasses.

      Also Read:

      IN PICS: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Tie The Knot

      Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Samantha To Sushanth; Tollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X