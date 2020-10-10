Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding Was A High Tech Affair; Here’s How

As we all know, actor Rana Daggubati got married to his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in an intimate ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Notably, Rana and Miheeka's wedding was attended by only 30 guests. To ensure the safety of guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the hosts had converted the wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble. But now, we got to know that the Baahubali star's marriage was a high tech affair.

Recently, on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 5, Rana Daggubati revealed that he has abundant love for technology and made his wedding a high tech event. The Aranya actor said that he sent a bunch of VR (Virtual Reality) headsets along with sweets and other stuff for his extended family members who could not attend his wedding due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Interestingly, his friends attended the wedding virtually.

While speaking about the same, Rana said, "I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family who couldn't come and all of that and I sent them VR headsets so they could watch it. This is for real. So, we shot it in Virtual Reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets and stuff for family and some friends. So, they got to see it live. So in VR, it feels like you are actually at the wedding."

Apart from that, Rana Daggubati also said that people loved their idea of conducting the wedding at Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of 30 people only. The actor said that only two of his close friends were a part of that 30 guests.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati Wishes To Go To Amsterdam With Wife Miheeka Bajaj For Honeymoon

Earlier, in the promo of No Filter Neha, the Baahubali star was heard sharing his plan for the honeymoon. He said, "If there is no Coronavirus, I will be in Amsterdam."

Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Receive Sweet Surprise From Amul Post Wedding

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the trilingual film which is titled as Aranya (Telugu), Kaadan (Tamil) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi). The actor is also a part of Venu Udugula's directorial venture Virata Parvam.