Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Receive Sweet Surprise From Amul Post Wedding

Actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, in the presence of 30 guests. Their wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Rana and Miheeka's beautiful wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their bride and groom look.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj received lovely wishes from the celebs as well as his fans on social media. However, the newly-wed couple recently got the most delightful wish from the dairy brand Amul India with a special surprise. Interestingly, Amul shared an adorable doodle of Rana and Miheeka in which their animated versions can be seen feeding bread and butter to each other.

Amul's official Twitter handle shared this doodle with the caption, "#Amul Topical: The Rana- Miheeka 'shaadi' is an Internet sensation!"

In the above picture, one can see Rana Daggubati feeding his wife Miheeka bread and butter. Along with them, the brand's iconic mascot aka Amul Baby can also be seen standing in a saree and holding a plate of bread and butter. The dairy brand also wrote a beautiful note on the image which reads, "The Daggubutterly wedding! Rana, yeh khana!."

Overwhelmed with the special surprise from Amul, Rana Daggubati replied to them on Twitter. The Baahubali star wrote, "Thank you."

For those who don't know, Amul often makes cute yet interesting doodles on various events that happen in our country under their #AmulTopical series. Coming back to Rana and Miheeka's wedding, celebs like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni, Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya attended the ceremony. The hosts arranged for all the safety measures according to the guidelines provided by the government. They had also transformed the wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble to curb COVID-19 spread.

After the wedding, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj also performed Satyanarayana Puja at the Daggubati house on August 10.

