Rana Daggubati’s First Glimpse From Viraata Parvam Will Give You Goosebumps; Watch

Rana Daggubati's first look from his next film Viraata Parvam is out, and it will surely give you goosebumps. The production house SLV Cinemas shared the first glimpse of Rana as Comrade Ravanna from the film, on their official Twitter handle.

On the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday, they wished the Baahubali actor and wrote, "Presenting @RanaDaggubati as Comrade 'Ravanna' from #ViraataParvam. Here's the first glimpse. #HBDRanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @nanditadas @venuudugulafilm @dancinemaniac #Priyamani @Naveenc212 @sureshbobbili14 @SureshProdns."

In the short one-minute video, Rana Daggubati can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He is playing the role of Comrade Ravanna. Viraata Parvam is inspired by the true events of 1990s. The actor is playing a rebellious character who challenges the system by forming a naxalite group. Well, after seeing this short glimpse of Rana's character, fans can't wait to watch this film in the theatres.

Also Read : Viraata Parvam: Rana Daggubati Wants To Mention Sai Pallavi's Name On Title Cards Before His; Find Out Why

Earlier today, the makers had also shared the first look of Rana Daggubati from Viraata Parvam. The first look poster caught everyone's attention with the line 'Revolution Is An Act Of Love.'

Directed by Venu Udugula, Viraata Parvam also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati's Viraata Parvam Will Release In Theatres, Confirms Director