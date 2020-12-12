Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati Wants To Mention Sai Pallavi’s Name On Title Cards Before His; Find Out Why

Sai Pallavi On Male Dominance In The Industry

Sai Pallavi is known for her candid statements in media. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the Middle Class Abbayi actress spoke about gender disparity. Sharing thoughts about her next Virata Parvam, Sai said, "I am working with Rana for Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam and he's truly phenomenal. Generally on posters, even if the woman has a bigger role to play, the man's name will always be on top. And it's something we have always come to accept."

Rana Daggubati’s Sweet Gesture

Sai praised her Virata Parvam co-star Rana Daggubati for his sweet gesture towards her. When asked about the same, the actress said, "Rana told me he would want my name on the title cards ahead of his because I play an important role in the film. It's not something I thought about, wanted or even asked for. I just wanted to act and do my job. But he thought of it, it truly takes confidence to do that." Sai Pallavi then said that Rana believes in equality and she feels blessed to work with him.

Sai Pallavi On Gender Disparity In The Industry

The actress spoke about gender disparity in the industry and said, "I am personally getting roles that are written better than a few years ago. We have actresses like Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty who make producers believe that women can shoulder films on their own. Gender disparity exists in every field but hopefully, things are changing."

Future Projects

Apart from Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Netflix film Paava Kadhaigal. She is also a part Naga Chaitanya-starrer Telugu film Love Story.