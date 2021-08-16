Nikhil’s Next With Garry BH Announced!

Nikhil Siddhartha's 19th film was announced on the occasion of Indian Independence Day (August 15). For the first time, the actor will be doing an action spy film, which marks the directorial debut of editor Garry BH of Godachari, Evaru and HIT fame.

Production No 2 of MG Amarnath Pictures and Red Cinemas will be produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy and Charan Tej. Besides the Indian flag and soldiers at the border, the announcement poster also shows popular foreign locations. It's indeed an apt poster for Independence Day.

The yet-to-be-titled flick is a complete action-packed entertainer to be made on a large scale. Nikhil who is doing different genre films is all excited to play a spy for the first time. Other details of the project are awaited. However, a top-notch technical team will be working for this high-budget entertainer. 'The Hunt Begins Soon,' reads the poster which means the regular shoot commences soon.