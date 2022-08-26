    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram Scores A Triple Blockbuster Success!

      By
      |

      Bimbisara is a socio-fantasy film written and directed by debut director Mallidi Vassisht. The movie was made with a decent budget and the team exuded confidence before its theatrical release. However, there was a skeptical scenario over the genre and changing trends in south-Indian cinema. Tarnishing them all, the movie, which runs parallel between the fifth century and today's world, won the appreciation of fans, moviegoers, and critics alike.

      Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection

      Bimbisara, the king of Trigarthala is a ruthless monster and has a twin brother Devadutta, whom he orders to be killed. However, when Bimbisara is confronted by Devadutta, the former gets teleported into today's world through a magic mirror.

      Take a look at the Bimbisara 21 Days total worldwide collection here:

      Nizam: Rs 11.42 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 7.75 Crore
      UA: Rs 4.79 Crore
      East: Rs 1.95 Crore
      West: Rs 1.42 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 2.19 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.59 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 92 Lakh
      AP & TG Total: Rs 32.03 Crore (Rs 51.05 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 2.26 Crore
      OS - 2.33 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 36.62 Crore (Rs 62.62 Crore Gross)

      Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection

      Bimbisara is a production venture of Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner, produced by K Hari Krishna. The film's cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu and editing is handled by Thammiraju. The movie sequel's script work is underway currently. The film stars Srinivasa Reddy as Zubeda, a role which has managed to stay with the viewers till the end. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon were seen as the female lead characters. Vennela Kishore, Chammak Chandra, Brahmaji, and Vivan Bhatena are the others who played key roles in the film.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X