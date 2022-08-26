Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram Scores A Triple Blockbuster Success!

Bimbisara is a socio-fantasy film written and directed by debut director Mallidi Vassisht. The movie was made with a decent budget and the team exuded confidence before its theatrical release. However, there was a skeptical scenario over the genre and changing trends in south-Indian cinema. Tarnishing them all, the movie, which runs parallel between the fifth century and today's world, won the appreciation of fans, moviegoers, and critics alike.

Bimbisara, the king of Trigarthala is a ruthless monster and has a twin brother Devadutta, whom he orders to be killed. However, when Bimbisara is confronted by Devadutta, the former gets teleported into today's world through a magic mirror.

Take a look at the Bimbisara 21 Days total worldwide collection here:

Nizam: Rs 11.42 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 7.75 Crore

UA: Rs 4.79 Crore

East: Rs 1.95 Crore

West: Rs 1.42 Crore

Guntur: Rs 2.19 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.59 Crore

Nellore: Rs 92 Lakh

AP & TG Total: Rs 32.03 Crore (Rs 51.05 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 2.26 Crore

OS - 2.33 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 36.62 Crore (Rs 62.62 Crore Gross)

Bimbisara is a production venture of Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner, produced by K Hari Krishna. The film's cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu and editing is handled by Thammiraju. The movie sequel's script work is underway currently. The film stars Srinivasa Reddy as Zubeda, a role which has managed to stay with the viewers till the end. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon were seen as the female lead characters. Vennela Kishore, Chammak Chandra, Brahmaji, and Vivan Bhatena are the others who played key roles in the film.