Bimbisara Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram Scores A Triple Blockbuster Success!

Bimbisara
is
a
socio-fantasy
film
written
and
directed
by
debut
director
Mallidi
Vassisht.
The
movie
was
made
with
a
decent
budget
and
the
team
exuded
confidence
before
its
theatrical
release.
However,
there
was
a
skeptical
scenario
over
the
genre
and
changing
trends
in
south-Indian
cinema.
Tarnishing
them
all,
the
movie,
which
runs
parallel
between
the
fifth
century
and
today's
world,
won
the
appreciation
of
fans,
moviegoers,
and
critics
alike.
Bimbisara,
the
king
of
Trigarthala
is
a
ruthless
monster
and
has
a
twin
brother
Devadutta,
whom
he
orders
to
be
killed.
However,
when
Bimbisara
is
confronted
by
Devadutta,
the
former
gets
teleported
into
today's
world
through
a
magic
mirror.
Take
a
look
at
the
Bimbisara
21
Days
total
worldwide
collection
here:
Bimbisara
is
a
production
venture
of
Kalyan
Ram's
NTR
Arts
banner,
produced
by
K
Hari
Krishna.
The
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Chota
K
Naidu
and
editing
is
handled
by
Thammiraju.
The
movie
sequel's
script
work
is
underway
currently.
The
film
stars
Srinivasa
Reddy
as
Zubeda,
a
role
which
has
managed
to
stay
with
the
viewers
till
the
end.
Catherine
Tresa
and
Samyuktha
Menon
were
seen
as
the
female
lead
characters.
Vennela
Kishore,
Chammak
Chandra,
Brahmaji,
and
Vivan
Bhatena
are
the
others
who
played
key
roles
in
the
film.