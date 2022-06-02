F3 Day 7 Box Office Collection: Anil Ravipudi's Laugh Riot Stays Afloat This Weekend!

Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer comedy entertainer F3 released on May 27 and is running to positive response at the theatres.

The movie, although lacks a concrete foundation called story to play with- has managed to evoke laughter throughout the film with carefully curated scenes. Director Anil Ravipudi has took forward this sequel to the 2019's F2, with the single criteria of making viewers laugh.

Varun Tej and Venaktesh's comic timing is appreciated while Mehreen and Tamannaah too stood out with their respective performances. Adding to the number of actors F2 has, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Sonal Chauhan, Ali, Sunil and Vennela Kishore, joined the second installment as extended cast.

Let us take a look at the box office numbers of F3 over the week:

Day 1: Rs 10.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4.68 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.10 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.98 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.50 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Total:- Rs 38.80 Crore (Rs 61.55 Crore Gross)

Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.

RRR: Western Audiences Call Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Film A Gay Love Story; RGV Reacts

Actress Purnaa AKA Shamna Kkasim Gets Engaged To A Dubai-Based Businessman

F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.