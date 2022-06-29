    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time: Rana-Sai Pallavi’s Period Action Film Will Stream On Netflix!

      By
      |

      Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam which hit the screens on Friday (June 17) after more than a year-long wait, is receiving a positive response from both Rana and Sai Pallavi fans.

      Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time Is Out!

      According to reports, the movie will likely be released on the Neflix OTT platform on July 1st 2022, 12:30 PM IST for movie lovers who prefer to watch movies online.

      The film is directed by Venu Udugula and is a period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of a Naxal movement in the Telangana state.

      Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time Is Out!

      The movie portrays the life of a woman named Vennela who is caught up in love and revolution.

      Vennela falls in love with Comrade Ravanna alias Dr Ravi played by Rana Daggubati who is a revolutionary writer. She joins Ravanna later, and the main plot of the movie is unveiled thereafter.

      Meanwhile, the makers of the movie, Suresh Productions, released a four-minute video on YouTube, in which Nivetha Pethuraj is seen naming a newborn as Vennela on a rainy night in the forest area.

      Virata Parvam has a failed big time at AP/TS box office, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi failed to create the magic. Reportedly, Virata Parvam was shot in the forests of Telangana and Kerala.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X