Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time: Rana-Sai Pallavi’s Period Action Film Will Stream On Netflix!
oi-Ch Sowmya Sruthi
Rana
Daggubati
and
Sai
Pallavi's
Virata
Parvam
which
hit
the
screens
on
Friday
(June
17)
after
more
than
a
year-long
wait,
is
receiving
a
positive
response
from
both
Rana
and
Sai
Pallavi
fans.
According
to
reports,
the
movie
will
likely
be
released
on
the
Neflix
OTT
platform
on
July
1st
2022,
12:30
PM
IST
for
movie
lovers
who
prefer
to
watch
movies
online.
The
film
is
directed
by
Venu
Udugula
and
is
a
period
drama
set
in
the
1990s
in
the
backdrop
of
a
Naxal
movement
in
the
Telangana
state.
The
movie
portrays
the
life
of
a
woman
named
Vennela
who
is
caught
up
in
love
and
revolution.
Vennela
falls
in
love
with
Comrade
Ravanna
alias
Dr
Ravi
played
by
Rana
Daggubati
who
is
a
revolutionary
writer.
She
joins
Ravanna
later,
and
the
main
plot
of
the
movie
is
unveiled
thereafter.
Meanwhile,
the
makers
of
the
movie,
Suresh
Productions,
released
a
four-minute
video
on
YouTube,
in
which
Nivetha
Pethuraj
is
seen
naming
a
newborn
as
Vennela
on
a
rainy
night
in
the
forest
area.
Virata
Parvam
has
a
failed
big
time
at
AP/TS
box
office,
Rana
Daggubati
and
Sai
Pallavi
failed
to
create
the
magic.
Reportedly,
Virata
Parvam
was
shot
in
the
forests
of
Telangana
and
Kerala.