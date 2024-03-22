Devara: Part 1: Makers Share BTS Pic Of Jr. NTR From Film's Montage Shoot In Goa

The spotlight is once again on NTR Jr, the Man of Masses, as he gears up for his next big cinematic adventure. Known for leaving an indelible mark on audiences with his performances, the actor is currently in Goa, busy filming a montage song for the upcoming blockbuster, 'Devara: Part 1’. Fans of the actor, celebrated for his exceptional dance skills, are in for a treat with this new number. Following his lauded role in 'RRR’, where the 'Naatu Naatu’ dance sequence became a global sensation, expectations are sky-high.



Adding to the excitement, the team behind 'Devara: Part 1’ has given fans a glimpse from the sets in Goa. A shared image shows NTR Jr, director Koratala Siva, and choreographer Raju Sundaram in the midst of the montage song shoot. Dressed in a checkered shirt and dhoti, complete with a bead necklace, NTR Jr’s look has fans buzzing. The backdrop of a grand fair setup hints at the scale of the production. The social media post accompanying the image read, "Making waves in Goa!! #Devara".

This film marks the second major collaboration between NTR Jr and filmmaker Koratala Siva, following the success of their 2016 hit, 'Janatha Garage’, which garnered critical and audience acclaim. 'Devara’ is set to release in two parts, with the first chapter scheduled to hit screens on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend. The project is a joint production between Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting. The musical score is the creation of Anirudh Ravichander, while R Rathnavelu handles cinematography duties for this much-anticipated film.

The anticipation for 'Devara: Part 1’ is palpable, not just for the promise of another unforgettable performance from NTR Jr but also for the creative reunion with Koratala Siva. As the release date draws closer, fans eagerly await to see what this dynamic duo has in store, hoping for another cinematic triumph.