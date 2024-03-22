Devara: Part 1: Makers Share BTS Pic Of Jr. NTR From Film's Montage Shoot In Goa

The
spotlight
is
once
again
on
NTR
Jr,
the
Man
of
Masses,
as
he
gears
up
for
his
next
big
cinematic
adventure.
Known
for
leaving
an
indelible
mark
on
audiences
with
his
performances,
the
actor
is
currently
in
Goa,
busy
filming
a
montage
song
for
the
upcoming
blockbuster,
'Devara:
Part
1’.
Fans
of
the
actor,
celebrated
for
his
exceptional
dance
skills,
are
in
for
a
treat
with
this
new
number.
Following
his
lauded
role
in
'RRR’,
where
the
'Naatu
Naatu’
dance
sequence
became
a
global
sensation,
expectations
are
sky-high.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
the
team
behind
'Devara:
Part
1’
has
given
fans
a
glimpse
from
the
sets
in
Goa.
A
shared
image
shows
NTR
Jr,
director
Koratala
Siva,
and
choreographer
Raju
Sundaram
in
the
midst
of
the
montage
song
shoot.
Dressed
in
a
checkered
shirt
and
dhoti,
complete
with
a
bead
necklace,
NTR
Jr’s
look
has
fans
buzzing.
The
backdrop
of
a
grand
fair
setup
hints
at
the
scale
of
the
production.
The
social
media
post
accompanying
the
image
read,
"Making
waves
in
Goa!!
#Devara".
This
film
marks
the
second
major
collaboration
between
NTR
Jr
and
filmmaker
Koratala
Siva,
following
the
success
of
their
2016
hit,
'Janatha
Garage’,
which
garnered
critical
and
audience
acclaim.
'Devara’
is
set
to
release
in
two
parts,
with
the
first
chapter
scheduled
to
hit
screens
on
October
10,
2024,
during
the
Dussehra
weekend.
The
project
is
a
joint
production
between
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts,
with
Nandamuri
Kalyan
Ram
presenting.
The
musical
score
is
the
creation
of
Anirudh
Ravichander,
while
R
Rathnavelu
handles
cinematography
duties
for
this
much-anticipated
film.
The
anticipation
for
'Devara:
Part
1’
is
palpable,
not
just
for
the
promise
of
another
unforgettable
performance
from
NTR
Jr
but
also
for
the
creative
reunion
with
Koratala
Siva.
As
the
release
date
draws
closer,
fans
eagerly
await
to
see
what
this
dynamic
duo
has
in
store,
hoping
for
another
cinematic
triumph.