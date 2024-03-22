Operation Valentine Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After It Hit The OTT Platform

Operation
Valentine
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
OTT
Debut:Varun
Tej
Konidela
ventured
into
the
Hindi
industry
with
his
latest
action
thriller
titled
'Operation
Valentine.'
Written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada,
the
movie
is
hitting
the
screens
in
both
Hindi
and
Telugu
on
March
1.
Manushi
Chhillar
is
the
film's
female
lead.
The
movie
opened
amid
great
buzz
and
the
openings
were
decent.
The
advance
booking
trends
were
higher
for
Varun
Tej's
film,
for
the
first
time
in
his
career.
The
movie
was
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
Indian
Air
Force
and
its
prestigious
Balakot
Air
Strikes
that
took
place
in
the
year
2019.
Operation
Valentine
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
Within
a
few
hours
after
its
ott
release,
the
piracy
links
to
the
movie
started
going
viral
on
social
media
platforms.
The
piracy
mafia
sprung
into
action
after
the
movie
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform
on
March
22.
These
illegal
sites
then
copied
the
entire
content
of
the
movie
and
made
it
available
on
the
internet.
The
users
who
have
access
to
these
links
can
not
only
watch
the
movie
online
but
also
download
it.
Operation
Valentine
Cast
The
movie
stars
Varun
Tej
in
the
role
of
Arjun
Rudra
Dev
Singhania.
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
role
of
Sonal
Chauhan,
Navdeep
as
Wing
Commander
Kabir
Singh,
Ruhani
Sharma
as
Tanya
Sharma,
and
Mir
Sarwar
among
others
as
part
of
the
important
cast.
Operation
Valentine
Crew
The
movie
Operation
Valentine
was
written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada.
Aamir
Nahid
Khan
and
Siddharth
Rajkumar
worked
on
the
film's
screenplay.
Sai
Madhav
Burra
wrote
the
Telugu
version's
dialogues.
Hari
K.
Vedantam
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Mickey
J.
Meyer
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music
for
Operation
Valentine.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.
Friday, March 22, 2024, 9:07 [IST]