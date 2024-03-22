Operation Valentine Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After It Hit The OTT Platform

Photo Credit:

Operation Valentine Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Debut:Varun Tej Konidela ventured into the Hindi industry with his latest action thriller titled 'Operation Valentine.' Written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie is hitting the screens in both Hindi and Telugu on March 1. Manushi Chhillar is the film's female lead. The movie opened amid great buzz and the openings were decent. The advance booking trends were higher for Varun Tej's film, for the first time in his career.

The movie was set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and its prestigious Balakot Air Strikes that took place in the year 2019.

Operation Valentine Full Movie Leaked Online

Within a few hours after its ott release, the piracy links to the movie started going viral on social media platforms. The piracy mafia sprung into action after the movie hit the digital streaming platform on March 22. These illegal sites then copied the entire content of the movie and made it available on the internet. The users who have access to these links can not only watch the movie online but also download it.

Operation Valentine Cast

The movie stars Varun Tej in the role of Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania. Manushi Chhillar in the role of Sonal Chauhan, Navdeep as Wing Commander Kabir Singh, Ruhani Sharma as Tanya Sharma, and Mir Sarwar among others as part of the important cast.

Operation Valentine Crew

The movie Operation Valentine was written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Aamir Nahid Khan and Siddharth Rajkumar worked on the film's screenplay. Sai Madhav Burra wrote the Telugu version's dialogues. Hari K. Vedantam cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the film's editor. Mickey J. Meyer composed the film's entire background score and music for Operation Valentine.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.