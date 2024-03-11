Operation Valentine OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Varun Tej's Aerial Thriller To Debut On THIS Platform

Operation
Valentine
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time:
Operation
Valentine
is
the
latest
aerial
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada
featuring
Varun
Tej
Konidela
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie
was
released
all
over
the
world
in
Hindi
and
Telugu
on
March
1
amid
decent
expectations.
After
the
movie
premiered,
Varun
Tej's
performance
along
with
the
attempt
made
by
the
director
to
chart
the
events
of
Balakot
Air
Strikes
in
retaliation
to
Puluwama
attacks
in
Kashmir
in
2019
is
receiving
applause.
However,
the
movie
is
reviewed
as
an
average
film
with
many
critics
opining
it
to
have
been
made
better.
Operation
Valentine
OTT
On
Prime
Video
From...
The
digital
streaming
rights
of
this
aerial
action
thriller
are
secured
for
a
great
deal
of
Rs
26
Crore
by
the
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie
will
likely
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform
after
its
theatrical
run
and
response
at
the
box
office.
After
being
commercially
unsuccessful,
the
movie's
digital
streaming
date
has
been
officially
announced
as
March
29,
as
per
the
latest
reports.
Operation
Valentine
Cast
The
movie
stars
Varun
Tej
in
the
role
of
Arjun
Rudra
Dev
Singhania.
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
role
of
Sonal
Chauhan,
Navdeep
as
Wing
Commander
Kabir
Singh,
Ruhani
Sharma
as
Tanya
Sharma,
and
Mir
Sarwar
among
others
as
part
of
the
important
cast.
Operation
Valentine
Crew
The
movie
Operation
Valentine
was
written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada.
Aamir
Nahid
Khan
and
Siddharth
Rajkumar
worked
on
the
film's
screenplay.
Sai
Madhav
Burra
wrote
the
Telugu
version's
dialogues.
Hari
K.
Vedantam
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Mickey
J.
Meyer
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music
for
Operation
Valentine.
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 13:22 [IST]