Suvarna Sundari OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Jayaprada-Poorna's Supernatural Thriller

This
female-centric
supernatural
thriller
featuring
remarkable
actresses
is
back
in
the
news
for
its
digital
streaming
debut.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Surendra
Maadarapu
was
theatrically
released
in
the
first
week
of
February
this
year.
Suvarna
Sundari,
which
stars
Jayaprada
and
Poorna
among
others
had
a
silent
theatrical
run
and
underwhelming
box
office
performance.
But,
thriller-genre
film
buffs
of
Tollywood
have
been
keeping
a
tab
on
the
film's
OTT
release
and
the
details.
Suvarna
Sundari
Synopsis
The
movie
Suvarna
Sundari
is
about
a
Trinethri
idol
and
how
this
idol
impacts
the
lives
of
whomever
it
gets
in
touch
with,
since
its
inception
in
the
15th
journey
to
today's
modern
times.
The
trailer
of
the
movie
intrigued
horror
film
fans
as
it
has
a
connection
with
supernatural
elements.
Jayaprada
plays
the
experienced
Archaeologist
in
the
film,
who
researches
and
discovers
the
infamous
statue
of
the
idol
which
causes
its
possessors
a
psychological
change.
The
idol
makes
them
hear
even
the
minutest
of
sounds
in
high
decibels,
prompting
them
to
kill
anybody
in
their
area
of
vision.
The
narration
goes
back
and
forth,
given
the
story's
connection
to
the
15th
century.
On
the
other
hand,
the
idol
also
possesses
evil
powers.
Suvarna
Sundari
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
The
movie
silently
made
its
digital
streaming
debut
without
much
noise.
The
movie
is
now
available
to
stream
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Suvarna
Sundari
Cast
This
supernatural
thriller
stars
Jayaprada,
Poorna,
Sakshi
Chaudhary,
Indra,
Raam,
Sai
Kumar,
Kota
Srinivasa
Rao,
Mukhtar
Khan,
Nagineedu,
and
Sathya
Prakash
among
others
in
key
roles.
Suvarna
Sundari
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
M.L.
Lakshmi
under
the
S
Team
Pictures
banner,
the
movie
Suvarna
Sundari's
entire
background
score
and
music
were
composed
by
Sai
Kartheek.