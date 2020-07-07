Patriotism On Silver Screen: 10 Bollywood Songs Which Will Make Your Patriotic Josh High!

Sandese Aate Hain (Border)

This iconic song from JP Dutta's Border moves you to tears with its captivating words which narrate the turmoil of the soldiers when they receive letters from their loved ones at home. Javed Akhtar's lyrics and Anu Malik's music makes this track unforgettable!

Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar)

One of the oldest patriotic songs, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from Manoj Kumar's Upkar was penned when the country was facing acute food grain shortage due to low productivity post the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Back then, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the 'Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan' slogan to cheer farmers to put in their best efforts for increased production of foodgrains. 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' song aptly captures the spirit of those times.

Rang De Basanti (Rang De Basanti)

Daler Mehendi's bhangra-infused title track from Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti makes every heart beat saffron, white and green each time it blasts from the music player.

I Love My India (Pardes)

Most of us remember singing this song at school functions. Watching Amrish Puri and Mahima Chaudhary lip-sync to Anand Bakshi's words about pride for one's country, warms the cockles of our hearts.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se (Roja)

Hariharan's emotional rendition and AR Rahman's beautiful music sends goosebumps, and evokes the 'desh bhakti' in you.

Chak De India (Chak De India)

This song sung by Sukhwinder Singh is not just a song; but a sentiment! With empowering words and impressive background music by Salim-Sulaiman, 'Chak De India' gives you an adrenaline rush.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (Haqeeqat)

Mohammad Rafi's haunting voice and Kaifi Azmi's words describes the martyrdom of the Indian soldiers who fight till their last breath for their motherland.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet (Purab Aur Paschim)

Featured on Manoj Kumar, this song celebrates the diverse culture of India, and gives every Indian plenty of reasons to be proud of his/ her country.

Aye Watan (Raazi)

Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals and Gulzar's Midas touch strikes the right chords, and instills a feeling of patriotism. This song is definitely worth going back to.

Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

How's the josh? High Sir! Well, that's the reaction which most of us would give to this blend of Punjabi bhangra pop with hardcore rock! Vicky Kaushal & Co. inspire you with the infectious energy in this song.