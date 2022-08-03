Alia Bhatt On South Vs North Debate: We Should Be A Little Kind To Hindi Films

There is no denying that from the last few months, the craze of south films have overshadowed Bollywood films. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that moviegoers are more excited about big south releases than Hindi ones. Amid all the hullabaloo around south vs north films, actress Alia Bhatt opened up about the same and reminded everyone that all south films did not work at the box office and the situation is pretty similar in Bollywood as well.

While speaking to Indian Express, Alia said, "It's a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, 'Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema...'. But are we counting the films that have done well this year?"

