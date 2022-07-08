In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead, while holding a plate of sweets in her hand. While Alia's eyes are closed in the picture, she must be enjoying the bliss of having such a sweet mother-in-law.

We simply adore the bond of Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor. Their strong bond is a perfect example of how mother-in-law and daughter-in-law should be- rooting for each other all the time. Today, as Neetu turned a year older, Alia shared a beautiful picture from her haldi ceremony to wish her mother-in-law on Instagram.

Alia captioned the picture as, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa... love you so so much!!!"

On a related note, recently during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor opened up about Alia Bhatt, and told Indian Express, "People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being."

She further added, "I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband's fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai (when you become your wife's slave then the mother has a problem). If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that's when the mother feels..."

She concluded that she doesn't feel anything, as her son knows how to balance his love between Alia and her.