Calling herself a bit old-fashioned, she said that Priyanka and Nick aren't a good match.

It's 2022 and matchmaker Sima Taparia feels that in marriage, a man can be elder in age but the same rule cannot be applied to a woman! Appalled? So are we! It all happened when the infamous matchmaker Sima spoke about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as a pair while looking for a groom for Nadia and Aparna, in the first episode of Indian Matchmaking 2.

"I think when a guy is seven years older, it's okay. But for the girl to be seven years older, I don't know. Maybe I am old-fashioned," said Taparia.

She further spoke about Nick and PeeCee and said, "I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that. They have married but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder."

As expected, her comment didn't go down well with many netizens and they were quick to troll Sima.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "Why is it ok for older men/younger women then? And the matchmaker places a lot of emphasis on " bio data", but what abt the issues that basis leads to? Problems w dowry, goals, character? #SimaTaparia belongs in a museum with other dusty relics."

"Sima Taparia being back with her thoughts is something no one should take seriously," wrote another netizen.

"How can she give such disgusting statement against #PriyankaChopra and #NickJonas?" wondered another netizen.

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with friends, family members and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

With respect to work, Priyanka will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.