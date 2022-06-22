R Madhavan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Speaking about the actor, he is one of the few who dabbled with both Hindi films as well as South movies even before the term 'pan-India' came in vogue.
R Madhavan Opines On North Vs South Debate; Says 'Too Much Hue And Cry Is Happening'
In the last months, especially after the success of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rise, the North Vs South debate has become a topic of discussion with many stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan sharing their opinion on the same.
R Madhavan in his latest interview with India Today, has also shared his thoughts on this ongoing debate. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star said that he thinks that there is too much of hue and cry happening.
"There are three films - RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa - that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa) in Hindi that have done well. I think people's acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don't. That's always going to be there," the 3 Idiots actor told the portal.
He continued, "Finding a formula there is not possible. I think the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Some films may not have worked as they may have fallen into the pandemic bracket. That's all there's to it. Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?".
Coming back to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film written and directed by R Madhavan features him as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a guest appearance in the Hindi version of the film.
- R Madhavan On Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Rocketry: He Told Me He Was Ready To Play Any Role In The Background
- Madhavan: KK Sang Sach Keh Raha Hai With So Much Soul That I Had A Tough Time Living Up To The Song's Demand
- Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift Call For Stricter Gun Laws Following Texas School Shooting
- Indian Delegation Led By I&B Minister Shri Anurag Thakur Walks Together At Cannes Opening Night Red Carpet
- Cannes 2022: Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others To Grace The Red Carpet
- R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Says He 'Didn't Want To Live Under Dad's Shadow'
- Priyanka Chopra & Kangana Ranaut Laud R Madhavan's Son Vedaant On Winning Gold At The Danish Open 2022
- R Madhavan 'Overwhelmed' After Son Vedaant Bags Gold Medal At Danish Open Swimming Meet
- R Madhavan Wants To Do All Kinds Of Films That Hrithik Roshan Does; Says 'I Have Huge Admiration For Him'
- Hrithik Roshan's Look As Vedha Drives The Internet Into A Frenzy; R Madhavan Calls It Epic
- Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's Rugged Look As Vedha Has All Our Attention
- R Madhavan Feels Saif Ali Khan Can Steal His Thunder In Vikram Vedha Remake; 'Keeping My Fingers Crossed'