The shooting of Farhad Samji's upcoming directorial tentatively titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going on in full swing in Hyderabad. Amid this, the stars of this family entertainer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati took out some time from their busy shooting schedule and paid a visit to RRR star Ram Charan at his abode in the city.
Ram Charan Hosts Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde At His Hyderabad Home; Venkatesh Daggubati Joins Them
A picture from their catching up session is going viral on social media in which one can see Salman happily posing for a picture with Pooja, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni is also a part of the frame and is holding her dog Rhyme.
This picture was posted on Ram and Upasana's paw-friend Rhyme's Instagram account with a caption that read, "I am one lucky puppy. Love, hugs and cuddles - all for me."
Meanwhile, there are reports floating in the media that Ram Charan will be making a cameo in a special song in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's upcoming film.
A Pinkvilla report had stated that Salman was shooting for a larger-than-life song in Hyderabad when Ram Charan dropped by on the film's sets. The actor and the team approached the RRR star to do a cameo in the special song and he immediately agreed to be a part of it.
Salman Khan and Ram Charan share a great camaraderie. Previously, the Bollywood star had lauded Ram Charan's performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. He had said that he is very proud of the Magadheera actor and added that it feels so good that he is doing so well. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be making a guest appearance in Ram Charan's actor-father Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Godfather.
- Ram Charan To Make A Special Cameo In Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report
- RRR OTT Record: Rajamouli's Film Creates All-Time Record Across The World!
- Ram Charan To Be Part Of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe? Read On To Know More
- RRR: Doctor Strange Writer C Robert Cargill Heaps Praises On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film
- RRR: Western Audiences Call Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Film A Gay Love Story; RGV Reacts
- RRR Uncut Version To Release Across 100 Screens In The USA!
- After A Debacle Like Acharya, Chiranjeevi Is Missing In Action!
- ZEE5 To Bring The World Digital Premiere Of RRR At Zero Additional Cost
- Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Teaming Up With Ram Charan
- RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide : Jr NTR And Ram Charan Create All -Time Record Post Covid
- Acharya OTT Release Date And Time: Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime
- RRR: Ram Charan & Junior NTR's Magnum Opus To Release On ZEE5 On May 20