Ram Charan & S Shankar's Game Changer Strikes A Deal With Amazon Prime
News
-Pichuka Manoj Kumar
By Pichuka Manoj Kumar
Ram
Charan,
a
prominent
figure
in
the
Indian
cinema
landscape,
has
been
making
headlines
with
his
consistent
success
in
the
film
industry.
Supported
by
the
influential
mega
family,
Charan
has
carved
out
a
significant
space
for
himself,
boasting
a
high
success
rate
in
his
cinematic
endeavors.
His
reputation
soared
to
global
recognition
with
the
blockbuster
hit,
'RRR'.
Building
upon
this
momentum,
Ram
Charan
is
now
collaborating
with
celebrated
director
S
Shankar
on
a
project
titled
'Game
Changer'.
Despite
facing
unexpected
delays,
over
60%
of
the
movie
has
reportedly
been
completed.
'Game
Changer'
marks
the
collaboration
of
titanic
proportions
involving
Ram
Charan
and
S
Shankar.
This
upcoming
political
thriller
aims
to
meet
the
lofty
expectations
placed
on
it
without
compromise.
Efforts
are
being
ramped
up
to
ensure
its
release
by
December
this
year.
Producer
Dil
Raju
has
already
begun
the
film's
pre-release
business
dealings,
highlighting
the
industry's
confidence
in
the
project.
In
a
significant
development,
Amazon
Prime
has
acquired
the
digital
rights
for
'Game
Changer',
marking
a
milestone
as
Ram
Charan's
most
lucrative
digital
deal
to
date,
excluding
'RRR'.
Actress
Kiara
Advani
stars
opposite
Ram
Charan,
along
with
Srikanth,
Jayaram,
Anjali,
and
Rajeev
Kanakala
playing
pivotal
roles
in
this
pan-India
movie.
Under
the
banner
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
'Game
Changer'
is
set
to
be
a
major
addition
to
Ram
Charan's
illustrious
career.
The
music
for
the
film
is
being
composed
by
Thaman,
adding
to
the
excitement
surrounding
the
project.
With
the
shoot
progressing
rapidly,
'Game
Changer'
is
poised
to
be
a
significant
release
for
the
Indian
film
industry,
eagerly
awaited
by
fans
and
industry
insiders
alike.
To
recap,
Ram
Charan's
'Game
Changer',
a
political
thriller
is
made
with
a
staggering
budget
of
Rs
170
crores.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
is
being
composed
by
S
Thaman
while
Shameer
Muhammed
has
been
roped
in
for
editing
of
the
film