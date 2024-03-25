Ram Charan Gears Up for New Films with Top Directors Shankar and Sukumar

Ram
Charan,
known
for
his
role
in
the
movie
RRR
and
the
global
hit
song
Naatu
Naatu,
has
become
a
sensation
across
the
country.
Despite
not
releasing
any
movies
after
RRR,
he's
been
working
hard
on
upcoming
projects.
He's
collaborating
with
renowned
director
Shankar
on
a
highly
anticipated
film
and
has
also
confirmed
his
involvement
in
another
project
directed
by
Buchi
Babu
Sana.
This
film,
titled
"Peddi," will
feature
Bollywood
actress
Janhvi
Kapoor.
Additionally,
Ram
Charan
has
announced
yet
another
movie,
further
exciting
his
fans.
The
movie
with
Shankar
is
set
to
release
in
September
this
year.
Before
its
release,
Ram
Charan
has
already
begun
preparations
for
his
next
projects.
The
film
under
Buchi
Babu
Sana's
direction
follows
the
success
of
Uppena.
Meanwhile,
Ram
Charan
has
also
revealed
plans
for
his
17th
movie,
directed
by
Sukumar
of
Pushpa
fame.
This
announcement
has
generated
significant
buzz
among
fans
and
industry
watchers
alike.
The
official
announcement
was
also
revealed.
RC17
will
be
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
with
music
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
The
announcement
was
made
during
Holi,
setting
high
expectations
for
the
film's
success.
The
collaboration
between
Ram
Charan
and
Sukumar,
especially
after
their
previous
hit
Rangasthalam,
promises
chart-topping
music
and
an
engaging
storyline.
Shooting
is
expected
to
start
this
year,
with
a
planned
release
in
the
last
quarter
of
2025.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
what
this
dynamic
team
will
bring
to
the
big
screen
next.