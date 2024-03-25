Ram Charan Gears Up for New Films with Top Directors Shankar and Sukumar

Ram Charan, known for his role in the movie RRR and the global hit song Naatu Naatu, has become a sensation across the country. Despite not releasing any movies after RRR, he's been working hard on upcoming projects. He's collaborating with renowned director Shankar on a highly anticipated film and has also confirmed his involvement in another project directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film, titled "Peddi," will feature Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, Ram Charan has announced yet another movie, further exciting his fans.

The movie with Shankar is set to release in September this year. Before its release, Ram Charan has already begun preparations for his next projects. The film under Buchi Babu Sana's direction follows the success of Uppena. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has also revealed plans for his 17th movie, directed by Sukumar of Pushpa fame. This announcement has generated significant buzz among fans and industry watchers alike. The official announcement was also revealed.

RC17 will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The announcement was made during Holi, setting high expectations for the film's success. The collaboration between Ram Charan and Sukumar, especially after their previous hit Rangasthalam, promises chart-topping music and an engaging storyline. Shooting is expected to start this year, with a planned release in the last quarter of 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting what this dynamic team will bring to the big screen next.