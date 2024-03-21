RC 16 Update: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor To Be Joined By Sanjay Dutt In Buchi Babu Sana's Sports Drama

Sanjay
Dutt
In
RC
16?
Mega
power
star
Ram
Charan
was
in
the
news
and
was
trending
big
time
for
the
official
launch
event
of
his
upcoming
film
with
'Uppena'
fame
writer-director
Buchi
Babu
Sana.
For
this
director's
second
film,
which
is
going
to
be
a
sports-based
emotional
drama,
Ram
Charan
is
going
to
collaborate
with
actress
Janhvi
Kapoor.
The
puja
ceremony
took
place
in
Hyderabad
in
a
grand
manner
on
March
20.
The
launch
was
attended
by
Ram
Charan,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
AR
Rahman,
S
Shankar,
Sukumar,
Chiranjeevi,
Allu
Aravind,
Boney
Kapoor,
and
the
producers
at
the
helm
of
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
Vriddhi
Cinemas,
and
Sukumar
Writings.
It
is
worth
mentioning
that
Buchi
Babu
Sana
was
an
assistant
director
to
Sukumar,
where
he
honed
his
skills.
As
the
buzz
around
the
official
launch
is
yet
to
settle
down,
with
the
star-studded
and
grand
event
that
it
was,
there
is
another
interesting
update
about
Buchi
Babu
Sana's
directorial
that
is
making
the
fans
happy.
If
the
rumour
mills
are
to
be
believed,
Bollywood's
dearest
Baba,
Sanjay
Dutt
was
approached
for
an
important
role
in
RC
16.
The
narration
happened
in
Mumbai
and
the
actor
is
said
to
have
liked
the
script
and
showed
willingness
to
be
part
of
the
project.
The
official
announcement
will
follow.
Meanwhile,
Sanjay
Dutt
has
been
signing
South
films
starting
from
KGF
2
and
then
Leo.
He
is
also
working
with
Prabhas
for
the
second
time
in
Maruthi's
directorial
'The
Raja
Saab,'
along
with
Puri
Jagannadh-Ram
Pothineni's
iSmart
Shankar's
sequel
titled
Double
iSmart.
RC
16
Cast
and
Crew
So
far,
Janhvi
Kapoor
was
officially
announced
as
the
film's
leading
lady.
Kannada
superstar
Shiva
Rajkumar
is
said
to
have
given
his
nod
to
play
the
movie's
antagonist.
Rathnavelu
is
the
director
of
Photography.