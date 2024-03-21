RC 17: Ram Charan Almost Confirms Collaboration With Sukumar & Devi Sri Prasad After RC 16; Here's A Pic

Ram
Charan
&
Sukumar
To
Collaborate
For
RC
17?
Global
star
Ram
Charan
is
now
on
a
roll.
The
suave
actor,
who
was
shooting
for
his
upcoming
bilingual
drama
Game
Changer,
under
the
direction
of
Shankar
Shanmugam,
was
back
in
the
city
to
take
part
in
the
official
launch
puja
of
his
next
film
referred
to
as
RC
16
with
Buchi
Babu
Sana.
The
launch
event
was
quite
eventful
as
the
main
leads,
cast,
and
crew
along
with
Tollywood
biggies
took
part
in
it.
RC
16
is
a
sports-based
drama
and
will
start
its
regular
shooting
shortly.
From
the
movie's
actress
Janhvi
Kapoor
to
Boney
Kapoor,
Chiranjeevi,
and
Allu
Aravind,
the
launch
was
a
major
celebration
for
the
fans.
What
caught
the
attention
of
the
fans
and
the
onlookers
was
the
presence
of
Sukumar
Bandreddi
aka
Sukumar,
the
visionary
filmmaker.
While
it
is
already
a
known
fact
that
Sukumar
was
probably
the
only
director
who
made
Ram
Charan
the
star
that
he
is
today,
with
the
epic
film
'Rangasthalam,'
the
possible
collaboration
was
already
headlining.
Now,
a
day
after
the
official
launch
of
RC
16,
the
actor
and
Sukumar,
along
with
the
crew
of
RC
16
partied
at
Ram
Charan's
house.
Candid
pictures
from
the
meet-up
are
now
on
the
internet
and
are
going
viral.
Sukumar
&
Ram
Charan
To
Collaborate
Again!
Ram
Charan
is
now
busy
with
Game
Changer
and
he
will
eventually
start
working
on
the
yet-to-be-titled
RC
16
with
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Buchi
Babu
Sana
shortly.
Meanwhile,
Sukumar,
who
is
helming
the
much-awaited
sequel
to
Pushpa,
titled
Pushpa:
The
Rule
with
Allu
Arjun
will
take
some
time
off
after
Pushpa
2
hits
screens.
He
will
then
reportedly
start
working
on
a
project
with
Ram
Charan
if
the
buzz
is
to
be
believed.
Needless
to
say,
Sukumar
and
Ram
Charan's
film
will
again
mark
the
collaboration
with
the
rockstar
composer
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
RC
16
is
a
joint
venture
of
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
Sukumar
Writings,
and
Vriddhi
Cinemas.
Rathnavelu
will
crank
the
camera
and
the
legendary
musician
AR
Rahman
is
onboard
as
the
film's
music
composer.
While
Janhvi
Kapoor,
who
is
already
shooting
with
Jr
NTR
for
Devara
is
joining
forces
with
Ram
Charan
as
the
female
lead,
Kannada
superstar
Shiva
Rajkumar
is
reportedly
playing
the
antagonist
in
RC
16.
However,
the
full
list
of
the
cast
and
crew
is
yet
to
be
out.