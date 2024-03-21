RC 17: Ram Charan Almost Confirms Collaboration With Sukumar & Devi Sri Prasad After RC 16; Here's A Pic

Photo Credit:

Ram Charan & Sukumar To Collaborate For RC 17? Global star Ram Charan is now on a roll. The suave actor, who was shooting for his upcoming bilingual drama Game Changer, under the direction of Shankar Shanmugam, was back in the city to take part in the official launch puja of his next film referred to as RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana.

The launch event was quite eventful as the main leads, cast, and crew along with Tollywood biggies took part in it. RC 16 is a sports-based drama and will start its regular shooting shortly. From the movie's actress Janhvi Kapoor to Boney Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Aravind, the launch was a major celebration for the fans.

Photo Credit:

What caught the attention of the fans and the onlookers was the presence of Sukumar Bandreddi aka Sukumar, the visionary filmmaker. While it is already a known fact that Sukumar was probably the only director who made Ram Charan the star that he is today, with the epic film 'Rangasthalam,' the possible collaboration was already headlining.

Now, a day after the official launch of RC 16, the actor and Sukumar, along with the crew of RC 16 partied at Ram Charan's house. Candid pictures from the meet-up are now on the internet and are going viral.

Photo Credit:

Sukumar & Ram Charan To Collaborate Again!

Ram Charan is now busy with Game Changer and he will eventually start working on the yet-to-be-titled RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor and Buchi Babu Sana shortly. Meanwhile, Sukumar, who is helming the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun will take some time off after Pushpa 2 hits screens. He will then reportedly start working on a project with Ram Charan if the buzz is to be believed. Needless to say, Sukumar and Ram Charan's film will again mark the collaboration with the rockstar composer Devi Sri Prasad. Check out the tweet below.

RC 16 is a joint venture of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas. Rathnavelu will crank the camera and the legendary musician AR Rahman is onboard as the film's music composer.

While Janhvi Kapoor, who is already shooting with Jr NTR for Devara is joining forces with Ram Charan as the female lead, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is reportedly playing the antagonist in RC 16. However, the full list of the cast and crew is yet to be out.