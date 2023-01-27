KRK Criticizes Aamir Khan For SRK's Pathaan Box Office Hit, Says '#LSC Disaster Ho Gayee'; Fans Tear Him Down

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has for the past few weeks kept criticising Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and predicting it would be a huge disaster. However, with the film breaking box-office records and becoming a success, KRK has taken a U-turn and congratulated Shah Rukh on the film's success. Not only this, but after sharing repulsive tweets about SRK, he is now hailing him as the real king of Bollywood. Meanwhile, in his latest tweet, the self-proclaimed critic has taken an unpleasant dig at actor Aamir Khan.

Known for making unfavourable comments about Bollywood actors, KRK recently said that Aamir Khan must be highly disappointed because of his film Laal Singh Chadha's disastrous failure at the box-office and secondly because Shah Rukh's Pathaan is tasting massive success and making wonderful numbers at the cinemas. It should be noted that Aamir and Shah Rukh returned to the big screen after 2018.

In his new tweet, KRK said that Amair Khan must be sad after SRK's film has become a superhit. "Aamir Khan ka Waqt Bahut kharab Chal Raha Hai. Pahla Dukh Ye, Ki Bechare Ki film #LSC Disaster Ho Gayee. Doosra Usse Bhi Bada Dukh Ye, Ki SRK ki film super hit Ho Gayee." His tweet enraged Aamir Khan's fans, who came out in his support and were seen lashing out at KRK.

Supporting the superstar, Aamir Khan fans said that the actor will soon rise from the ashes and also break Pathaan's record. There were some who said that Aamir's Dangal still holds the highest record for any film, while some even said that SRK's movies never made the numbers like Aamir's did. Some of Shah Rukh Khan's fans also jumped in to support Aamir.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan recently announced that he will be taking a break from work after Laal Singh Chaddha, adding that he wants to spend some quality time with his family as he has only worked and could not focus much on them. Meanwhile, the actor had a small cameo in Kajol's December 2022 release, Salaam Venky, and it is said that he is also a part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Gossip mills also have that RRR and Bahubali fame star director SS Rajamouli has approached Aamir Khan for a big-budget feature film.